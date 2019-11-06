WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to attend the much anticipated match-up this weekend between top-ranked rivals LSU and Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

But two high-profile Louisiana politicians who happen to be LSU grads will have to miss the game.

Both Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who received his law degree from LSU, and his Republican rival Eddie Rispone, a Baton Rouge businessman who got his bachelor's from LSU, will spend the final Saturday of their runoff race stumping in Louisiana, their campaigns have confirmed.

The runoff is Nov. 16.

Trump's campaign and the White House have not formally confirmed his planned attendance, but planning records show the trip is in the works.

Alabama's athletic department also announced that Bryant-Denny Stadium's gates will open extra early Saturday "due to heightened security."

LSU and Alabama are Nos. 2 and 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Saturday's game is the most highly anticipated of the college football season at this point, and it's the first regular-season game with the teams ranked AP's No. 1 and No. 2 since LSU and Alabama met in 2011 — a game that became known as the "Game of the Century."

LSU won 9-6 and the two later went on to play in the BCS national championship game that season, with Alabama winning the title game 21-0.

The Crimson Tide have won every game in the rivalry since then, including 29-0 at Tiger Stadium last year.

Trump received more than 58% of the Louisiana vote in the 2016 presidential campaign and 62% in Alabama, and he has remained politically popular in both states since.

The LSU-Tide game is just days after Trump will be in Louisiana to stump for Rispone in his race against the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

Trump attended the 2018 national championship game in Atlanta, when Alabama defeated Georgia.

+6 Donald Trump, Gov. John Bel Edwards make competing 11th-hour pitches to Louisiana voters LAKE CHARLES — On the eve of Louisiana’s primary election that will decide whether Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards will be forced into a Nove…

Trump more recently attended Game 5 of the World Series in D.C., where he was booed by the crowd.

Hoping to prevent a similar outburst from Alabama's student section during Saturday's game, AL.com reported that the Student Government Association has warned student groups that protesting Trump during the game could result in loss of reserved seating for the remainder of the season.