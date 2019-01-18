U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Louisiana House Speaker Taylor Barras each took direct aim at Democrats when they welcomed Republicans from across the south to the New Orleans area on Friday.

Scalise, R-Jefferson, took aim at U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's feud with President Donald Trump over funding for a wall along the southern border of the United States that has shut down the federal government for nearly a month.

“We’re going to win this battle," he told the crowd, claiming that Republicans are committed to keeping the partial shutdown going for wall funding. "It’s a battle for the future of our country.”

And Barras, R-New Iberia, detailed his battles with the administration of Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South.

“It’s been an interesting battle, but trust that we are out-thinking them, out-smarting them, acting before them, and they’re not liking any of it," Barras said, detailing the positions he's taken to block the Edwards administration's budget efforts. "We continue the battle."

The Southern Republican Leadership Conference, dubbed the "Kickoff to 2020," started Friday and ends Saturday. Most of Louisiana's state-wide elected officials and members of the Congressional delegation have or will be taking part in the event.

On Friday, shortly after doors opened, dozens of people dressed in red, white and blue filtered through the halls of the Pontchartrain Center, picking up fliers from booths supporting conservative causes, and browsing through Trump-themed wares, including bejeweled clutch purses adorned with some of the president's signature phrases, "MAGA" and "Fake News."

The regional political event, which is held before each presidential election, this year has taken on a decided Louisiana flavor, as Trump has announced intentions to run for re-election and no Republican has entered the race to challenge him. It's also a state-wide and legislative election year for Louisiana.

Barras, who is term-limited in the House, told the crowd that the GOP hopes to gain a 70-member supermajority in the House — up from the 60 or so, depending on vacancies throughout the term — currently held.

"We need it badly, especially if by some fluke of the system, this governor gets elected for another four years," he said.

Republican legislators have never made a serious attempt at ending the Medicaid expansion that Edwards enacted through executive order shortly after taking office, but Barras noted that it has meant an influx of federal funding that has increased the overall size of the state budget. He said conservative Republicans want to overhaul the budget but would find an “easier path” if a Republican is elected governor this year.

“That work will continue, but as long as we have a battle with the 4th floor in the Capitol, it’s a tough challenge,” he said.

Two Republicans -- Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto -- have announced plans to run against Edwards, and more could enter the race.

Scalise, meanwhile, gave a full-throated defense of Trump, whose presidency has been clouded by an FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Just hours before Scalise took the stage, Buzzfeed News reported, based on unnamed sources, that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has learned Trump told his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to lie about negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow to conceal his involvement in it during the 2016 campaign. Trump tweeted in response to the story that Cohen was “lying to reduce jail time.”

Scalise didn’t directly mention the breaking news item, but he defended the president against allegations that his election was aided by Russia.

“There’s no collusion with Russia,” Scalise said.

He also defended the President’s track record.

“This president has a firm grip on what’s going on, not only in America, but all around the world,” he said.

