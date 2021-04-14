Because Entergy’s customers, even those who sat in the cold during the February winter storm, will have to pay about $10 more per month, Louisiana regulators ordered an investigation into the decisions made by utility company officials.

Though the surcharge is already showing up on April bills, if the investigation concludes that utility company officials should have been prepared and were not, customers would be refunded.

“We should have transparency around the winter storm about what costs are being passed down to consumers,” said Louisiana Public Service Commission Chair Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge.

PSC Commissioner Lambert Boissiere, D-New Orleans, also asked for a study of what happened in Texas, whose utility grid came within moments of collapsing so completely that most residents would have been without power for months.

The investigation was approved without dissent.

Utility communications during outages under fire by Louisiana regulators: 'Something has to give' Louisiana regulators gave the state’s utility companies passing grades for doing their bit to restore power after last week’s historic ice sto…

After utilities agreed to spread out the payments, in order to avoid one big monthly bill, the PSC last month allowed the utilities to collect from customers the additional expenses paid to buy additional fuel for generators trying to make more power for the people trying to keep their houses warm during the polar vortex.

Tens of thousands of utility customers were without power for some or all of the winter storm. Under state law, those customers will have to pay, regardless of how long they were in the dark.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

The state’s largest utility, Entergy, sells electricity to about half of Louisiana roughly 2 million customers – mostly in Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas but also in Acadiana, on the North Shore and throughout much of north Louisiana. Entergy reported burning about twice as much fuel to make additional electricity during the week of Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, alone, than was used in all of January.

“This extraordinary increase in gas consumption happened on days when the market price of gas was many multiples of what it was trading at before the onset of the extreme weather event,” wrote Mark Kleehammer to the PSC on March 23. He is in charge of Entergy’s dealings with regulators.

In all of January, Entergy spent $106.3 million. In February, Entergy spent $272.4 million, much of it buying natural gas to make electricity during winter storm time period.

The $166 million extra is being flowed through the “fuel adjustment” clause on monthly bills starting in April 2021 bills.

For an Entergy Louisiana residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month, the $166 million would equate to a one-time bill of approximately $45 extra for fuel. The PSC calculates that the typical Louisiana residential customer uses about 1,400 kWh of electricity each month, which means about $63 more.

Entergy estimates that over the next five months, residential customers – those using 1,000 kWh – will pay about $8.97 more per month. For the typical customer the increase is closer $14 for each of the five months.

Check back for further details