Louisiana lawmakers shored up the state’s finances during a special session last year, but that doesn’t mean budget showdowns are over at the State Capitol with an election looming just months away.

During a budget hearing on Tuesday, House Republicans continued to press Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne about the spending proposal the Edwards administration gave lawmakers last week, the state’s revenue outlook and taxes that have been approved over the past three years.

“We’re responsible to make sure that we hold (the administration) to the fire,” said state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge.

Edwards, a Democrat who took office in January 2016, is seeking re-election this year. Two Republicans, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, are running against the incumbent.

Since taking office just over three years ago, Edwards has often tangled with the House GOP majority leadership – largely over efforts to address the state’s tenuous finances. Edwards has called seven special sessions since taking office.

Tuesday’s sparring prompted Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, to joke about tension remaining high since it’s an election year.

The latest battle is an extension of an ongoing fight with House Republican leaders over adjusting the state’s financial forecast. Typically, a four-person panel that includes House and Senate leaders, a representative from the governor’s administration and an independent economist makes regular adjustments to the revenue outlook at the advice of the state’s economists.

But House Republican leaders repeatedly blocked attempts to update the state’s revenue forecast before the governor released his spending outline for the coming year.

The Edwards administration bucked tradition last month when Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne unveiled a budget proposal higher than the existing revenue outlook.

“It’s totally unrealistic,” Dardenne told the Joint Legislative Budget Committee on Tuesday of the decision not to present a lesser budget that would not have included dedicated funds that make up the bulk of some state agencies’ budgets.

Edmonds questioned whether the governor could legally propose a larger budget and said he felt that it could give “false hope” to people.

“It’s not a violation of the constitution and the members should not view it as so,” Dardenne said. “You’re in a much better position than you’ve ever been.”

Meanwhile, House GOP Chair Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, pressed the administration on one of Edwards’ re-election campaign messages.

Edwards repeatedly has said that his administration cut taxes by more than half a billion dollars. That number is based off of a sales tax hike that the Legislature passed when Edwards took office that was only partially extended last year. The sales tax rate when Edwards took office was 4 percent. It went to 5 percent for two years and now is 4.45 percent.

“We’re extracting much more money out of the taxpayers’ pocket than we were three years ago,” Harris said.

Dardenne defended the situation as a result of not relying on one-time spending that had propped up past budgets, prompting support from some Democrats on the panel.

“Now Louisiana seems poised for growth, that’s how I see the current state of where we are,” said Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans.