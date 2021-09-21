Louisiana will need at least $2.5 billion in federal assistance to help its residents rebuild their homes after Hurricane Ida, Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in a letter Monday urging Congress to swiftly approve disaster relief.
The Democratic governor traveled to Washington, D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers as deliberations heat up over a stopgap spending bill that includes $10 billion for Hurricane Ida recovery and another $14 billion for Hurricanes Laura and Delta, among other disasters.
Louisiana wouldn't receive all that money, but it could still get billions of dollars to help address its long-term recovery needs. That likely would include an effort similar to the Road Home program after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, or the Restore program following the 2016 floods.
Altogether, Edwards said Louisiana needs $3.4 billion to address "unmet" housing needs after getting battered by a string of natural disasters. That dollar figure would cover recovery expenses not covered by insurance companies or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The spending bill could face a vote as early as Tuesday in the House. But it faces opposition from Senate Republicans, who say they will vote against the measure because it increases the debt limit, a ceiling on how much money the federal government can borrow.
Still, Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said he will likely buck his party leadership and vote for the measure if "the disaster relief portion is acceptable." He added, "Because my people desperately need the help."
Southwest Louisiana has gone more than a year without the federal funding, hampering its ability to recover from Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. Edwards said there an estimated 8,000 households that were destroyed or sustained major damage.
