State Epidemiologist Raoult Ratard died earlier this week, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Tuesday.
An epidemiologist charts how infectious diseases and viruses spread within the population. And Ratard, who had worked for Louisiana for 26 years, was one of the health professions’ leading lights on that subject.
Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that Ratard had “guided our state through public health responses to West Nile virus, H1N1, Ebola preparation, response to the amoeba Naegleria fowleri and a significant number of environmental and toxicology issues throughout the state.”
In addition to his work in Louisiana, which also included tuberculosis and sexually transmitted diseases, Ratard led other states and countries in the response to many emerging disease outbreaks: malaria and leprosy control in Vanuatu, leprosy control in Texas, tuberculosis in North Carolina, schistosomiasis in Cameroon, hospital infection control in Saudi Arabia, influenza surveillance in several African countries and Ebola control in Mali.
After receiving a medical degree from the University of Paris Medical School in France, Ratard specialized in tropical medicine, microbiology and immunology. Later, he received advance training from LSU Medical Center and Tulane University. He taught infectious disease epidemiology at the University of South Florida School of Public Health in Tampa, Florida and served as adjunct faculty at the LSU School of Public Health in New Orleans.
The health department didn’t answer questions about whether Ratard’s death was related to COVID-19 and what, if any, role he played in preparing for and predicting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Dr. Ratard had an incredible understanding of the way illness spread, and he was a mentor to many of us within the Office of Public Health,” Deputy Assistant Secretary Beth Scalco said. “We are lucky to have known Dr. Ratard and to have learned from him. His legacy will continue through the work that we do each day for Louisiana.”