FILM | 'Night of the Living Dead'

If any film deserves to be called a horror classic, it's George A. Romero's 'Night of the Living Dead.' The 1968 movie not only took drive-in theaters by storm and became a late night TV favorite, but it also gave new undead life to the zombie movie genre. And like with any good horror movie, the score plays a major part in 'Night of the Living Dead's' suspense and tension. Interestingly, though, 'Night of the Living Dead' has long been in the public domain, giving independent composers and bands the chance to create new soundtracks or remix the film in unique ways.

On Friday, Oct. 11, American Native, a rock band made up of Baton Rouge and Austin, Texas, musicians, will put its own touch on the horror flick. The band will perform a new, live score to a screening of 'Night of the Living Dead' at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. manshiptheatre.org; americannative.bandcamp.com.

— By Jake Clapp