Before diving into his annual State of the State address on Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards condemned the recent spate of “disturbing” fires that have engulfed churches in Louisiana.

“Churches are sacred places, and no one should fear for their safety in their house of worship. And no one should be concerned that their house of worship would be destroyed,” Edwards said in his session-opening remarks.

Three of the fires were at historically black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish - Mt. Pleasant, St. Mary and Greater Union. Officials have confirmed that the three fires are connected.

A fire also took place at Caddo Parish at Vivian United Pentecostal, but it's unclear whether it's related to the others.

Edwards, a Democrat seeking re-election this year, said he’s been in contact with the pastors of all four and he’s directed the State Fire Marshal “to aggressively investigate these tragic fires alongside our local and federal law enforcement partners.”

“Right now, there are more questions than answers, but hopefully the investigation will yield information we can share with the public in short order,” Edwards said. “Until then, I am asking everyone to please join me and (first lady) Donna (Edwards) in channeling all frustration, fear and anger into prayer and support for the congregations that have lost their churches.”