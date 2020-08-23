On Monday, August 17, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond was one of the politicians given airtime on the first day of the virtual Democratic National Convention.
On Tuesday, Richmond and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Louisiana’s delegate vote during the state-by-state roll call that led to the nomination of Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate.
Holding small signs behind Richmond and Cantrell at the Studio Be art gallery in New Orleans’ Bywater neighborhood were their children, Cedric Richmond Jr., who is six, and RayAnn Cantrell, who is 12.
On Thursday night, Cedric Jr., wearing a snappy suit, was front and center as he began the DNC’s televised festivities by offering the Pledge of Allegiance.
Cedric Jr. stood in front of a painting by Studio Be’s owner, Brandan “BMike” Odums, of three Black men killed by the police, Trayvon Martin, Oscar Grant, and Eric Garner.
In an interview Friday, Aug. 21, Richmond, who is a national co-chairman of Biden’s campaign, explained how his son ended up giving the pledge.
He said Cedric Jr. had recorded a video for Biden after the former vice president won the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29, after failing to win either the Iowa caucus or the New Hampshire primary.
“Great job, Mr. VP,” Cedric Jr. said. “That’s how to make a comeback.”
Jill Biden, the former vice president’s wife, shared it on her Twitter account that day, writing, “A note from my spokesman.”
The tweet went viral and now has 236,000-page views.
Richmond said Anita Dunn, a senior campaign adviser to Biden, told him afterward that the campaign wanted Cedric Jr. to perform the pledge for the convention.
“He had a ball,” his father said on Friday.