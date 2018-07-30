Dozens of mobile homes were evacuated Monday afternoon after a tanker truck parked at a nearby Airline Highway business began venting a gaseous chemical it was carrying.
The truck was releasing acrylamide 50, a mixed chemical similar to gasoline or oil and used in the production of plastic and rubber, said Curt Monte, a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman. The truck was parked at Gator Environmental LLC., 6735 Airline Highway.
Monte said 36 mobile homes at the Once Around Mobile Home Park in the 4400 block of Victoria Drive were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
The leak began when an inhibitor that keeps the chemicals from mixing — but has a shelf life of only six months — began to fail, Monte said.
As a result, pressure and heat began to build up inside the tank causing polymerization to begin. When that happens, Monte said, the chemical should release a valve and begin to vent out of the truck.
"It's venting … doing exactly what it is supposed to do." he said, adding that all of the safety features — designed to start if the inhibitor failed — were working. "We're here along with the Department of Environmental Quality monitoring the situation."
People in the area reported the chemicals put out a foul odor.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department HazMat division responded to the scene. Monte said HazMat and firefighters are trying to figure out how much of the chemical was inside the tanker. He said he wasn't sure how long the venting process will take, but they won't be leaving the scene until it's completed.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, in a statement Monday afternoon, described the situation as "an ongoing event that may extend into the week."
"Our first responders and stakeholders are actively working together to monitor this incident and make sure our citizens are safe and are provided with shelter until the situation is resolved," Broome said.
Monte said the timeline will depend on how quickly polymerization is completed, at which point the gas will stop being released. He said investigators have not yet determined whether the chemical was being transported somewhere or why it was left sitting long enough for the inhibitor to lose effectiveness.
A CATS bus was sent to Victoria Drive on Monday afternoon to pick up those who have been evacuated. They will be taken to a Reception Center at Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, where they will be checked in.
"We will check to see if they have any special needs or things like that," Monte said.
Then the evacuees were taken to a shelter at BREC's Gus Young Park, 4200 Gus Young, arriving at approximately 3 p.m. The American Red Cross set up the shelter.
Broome said the shelter will remain open until the issue is resolved.
The leak was reported Monday morning at the facility on Airline Highway between Evangeline Street and Prescott Drive.