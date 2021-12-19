Utility regulator Foster Campbell asked the Public Service Commission to reconsider its vote to award a $44,650 contract to a long-time friend of fellow commissioner Eric Skrmetta.
Campbell, a Democrat from Bossier Parish, accused PSC Chair Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican, of acting like a “straight partisan” in siding with Skrmetta, the Metairie Republican. He asked Greene to call for a rehearing of the contract award.
"We allowed an outside consultant to disrespect the Commission and refuse to answer questions and still emerge with a $40,000 contract," Campbell wrote Greene. "What does that say about our obligation to ensure that ratepayer dollars are spent wisely?"
It’s the latest skirmish between the two most aggressive of the five commissioners who are elected to oversee utilities, including the rates the companies are allowed to charge.
Each of the commissioners have more constituents than congresspeople. The PSC has served as a springboard to higher office since Huey Long’s time.
While awarding 11 contracts on Wednesday, Campbell noted that eight had only one bidder for the work.
“You think there’s anybody thinking we got a little home cooking going on down here?” Campbell asked. “I think there are firms getting all the business.”
In particular, Campbell questioned awarding a $44,650 contract to Scott McQuaig to study possibilities for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles. McQuaig, a former Metairie attorney, showed up to answer questions about the contract Wednesday, then left abruptly before the interview. Campbell called the action disrespectful.
Campbell also referred to claims raised in an Energy and Policy Institute expose published during Skrmetta’ 2020 campaign. The article claimed McQuaig received more than $500,000 worth of contracts from the PSC despite sharing multiple ventures with Skrmetta.
Skrmetta called the article “manure” and a dishonest attack on him by the solar industry. Though Skrmetta said he has known McQuaid longer than his wife, the two share no financial involvements, “zero.”
The Energy and Policy Institute calls itself a watchdog organization working to “counter misinformation by fossil fuel and utility interests.” But the group doesn’t reveal its funding or board members. Several EPI staffers have worked for the solar power industry.
Skrmetta, who did not respond to requests for comment Friday, said at Wednesday’s meeting: “I spent the last week reading political attack ads against Commissioner Campbell, so when he finishes his questions for me, I got a stack of questions I put together for him.” Skrmetta said.
“We don’t want this to devolve into political fist fighting,” Greene said.
“When you wonder why people don’t bid at the commission, it’s nonsense like this,” Skrmetta told Campbell. “If you want to go toe-to-toe, I’ll show you that I’ve been practicing law for 36 years.”
Skrmetta and Campbell frequently clash. They did so over the cost of phone calls sheriffs charge inmates in their parish jails. Campbell has long fought the sheriffs, who see the charges as a revenue source, on behalf of family members of the incarcerated who often can’t afford the additional fees.
Campbell said Friday that McQuaig approved a change in the rate structure that allowed inmates to speak on the phone at lower rates for five minutes and then much higher rates afterwards leading to far more expensive calls since few people can conclude conversations in just five minutes.
Greene said Friday that McQuaig was going to be interviewed at the PSC’s January meeting. He voted to award the contract to McQuaig. PSC staff certified McQuaig was qualified and that they shared no commercial interests with Skrmetta, he said.
“As chairman, I will continue to focus on ideas to implement for a better future. I will not be dragged into small-minded name calling by those who don’t get their way,” Greene said Friday. “I want our leadership to be about the business of the people and not about personal political vendettas. Louisiana has suffered enough with that for the last 50 years.”