Louisiana has the fifth worst interstate pavement conditions in the U. S. and experienced the second largest hike in interstate volume since 2000, according to a national report released Tuesday morning.

The review was done by a group called TRIP, which calls itself a national transportation research nonprofit.

It is sponsored by insurance companies, highway construction firms and labor unions.

The report says 7% of interstate pavement is rated as being in poor condition.

The U. S. average is 3% and Louisiana trails only Hawaii, Delaware, Wyoming and New Jersey in that category.

The report also says interstate volume rose 60% between 2000-2018, trailing only Nevada.

The U. S. average is 25%.

TRIP also said Louisiana ranks 11th for interstate travel by commercial trucks and 17th for interstate bridges rated as poor or structurally deficient.

Big trucks account for 16% of traffic on interstates -- the national average is 11% -- and 3 percent of bridges are structurally deficient, which is also the national average.

The state ranks 15th in the nation for its interstate fatality rate.

Louisiana has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, in part because the state gasoline tax has not changed in more than three decades.

Key projects underway statewide, including the widening of Interstate 10 between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split, are being financed with federal bonds.

