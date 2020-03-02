WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has formally endorsed U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy's re-election bid.

"THANK YOU @BillCassidy for all of your support with our #MAGA Agenda," Trump tweeted Monday. "You are doing an outstanding job representing the people of Louisiana & the U.S.A. You have my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Cassidy, who unseated incumbent Democrat Mary Landrieu in 2014, is running for his second term in the U.S. Senate. He has not drawn any significant GOP opposition to date. On the Democratic side, Baton Rouge community organizer Antoine Pierce, who has had unsuccessful campaigns for the state House and Baton Rouge Metro Council in the past, is the only candidate who has announced plans to challenge Cassidy.

The election is Nov. 3, which is also the presidential election day. A Senate runoff will take place Dec. 5 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the first round.

Cassidy has been a big backer of Trump since the president took office in 2017 working with the White House on health care and paid family leave issues. So Trump's endorsement didn't come as a surprise, but it signals that it's unlikely any major GOP candidates will enter the race.

Cassidy was one of several lawmakers Trump invited to the White House for a celebration after the GOP-led Senate voted to acquit Trump on impeachment charges brought by the Democrat-controlled House.

As he circled the room, dolling out praise for his Republican allies, Trump lauded Cassidy's efforts on health care.

"When I need to know about health insurance, preexisting conditions and individual mandates, I call Bill," he said.

Cassidy unsuccessfully pushed an attempt to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act and replace it with a program that would rely more on states.

His latest proposals have included a paid family leave option that would allow parents to borrow against a child tax credit to take time off work when a child is born or adopted. He's also pushing a measure to eliminate the surprise charges people face for unexpected medical treatment outside their insurance network.

Cassidy called the endorsement from Trump, who has remained politically popular in Louisiana, an "honor."

"We have passed legislation to help every American, like lowering the cost of health care, fighting the opioid epidemic, and improving support for our veterans," he said. "We are working to bring more success to our state.”