In a split along party and racial lines, a Senate committee Tuesday morning approved a leadership bill that would generally keep intact the boundaries for Louisiana's top school board.

The measure, Senate Bill 14, was approved 6-2 and next faces action in the full Senate.

The proposal would retain two majority-minority districts for the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which means areas where Black residents, who make up 33% of the state's population, form a majority of the BESE district.

Critics favored adding a third majority-minority districts but three bills to do just that were shelved by the Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee.

The plan that won committee approval is sponsored by Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge.

Foil said the proposal follows federal and state law.

All six senators who voted "yes" on the bill are White Republicans and two Black Democrats opposed it.

The supporters were Sens. Barry Milligan, of Shreveport; Franklin Foil, Baton Rouge; Glen Womack, Harrisonburg; Mike Reese, Leesville; Sharon Hewitt, Slidell and Bret Allain, Franklin.

Voting "no" were Sens. Greg Tarver, of Shreveport and Ed Price, Gonzales.

The committee set aside three other proposals that would add a third majority-minority district to the map.

That was Senate Bills 7 and 12 by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge and Senate Bill 21 by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge.

The House on Tuesday afternoon is set to vote on another measure that would also keep BESE's boundaries generally as they are, including two majority-minority districts.

