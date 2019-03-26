BUNKIE — After years of delays due to lagging state funds, the Acadiana Center for Youth officially opened this month to house some of the state's delinquent youth in a state-of-the-art facility designed for Louisiana's adopted therapeutic model of care.

“It’s an important responsibility to ensure we provide a safe and secure environment for our youth that reside in our secure care facilities," said Gov. John Bel Edwards at a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. "And I’m pleased to say we have taken the necessary steps to build and to now open such an environment with the opening of the Acadiana Center for Youth, here in Bunkie, Louisiana.”

The juvenile lockup currently houses 14 youth, all of whom were transferred last week from one of the state's three other "secure care" facilities.

James Bueche, the deputy secretary for the Office of Juvenile Justice, called the other secure care facilities "retrofitted prisons," and said the Bunkie facility provides a different environment for troubled juveniles.

The new facility was built in accordance with the latest recommendations for juvenile justice secure care, he said, and is focused on rehabilitation, therapy and community. He said it was better than trying to force the therapeutic treatment model onto refurbished buildings previously used for punishment and jailing.

State leaders also hope the new facility will help better connect youth with their families, a regional approach aimed at improving their chances for success. The other lockups are located just outside Monroe, New Orleans, and Columbia, making the Bunkie facility the closest for the entire Acadiana region.

"We all know that family input and participation is vital," Edwards said. "The environment here will emphasize relationship building, character development, healthier relationships, choosing the right alternatives to negative behaviors, and the structure here will provide a sense of community as well as a sense of accountability.”

However, legislators have only allocated funding to OJJ to provide for 36 youth at the Bunkie facility through June, half of its capacity.

“The reason we are here today is because we have finally achieved, through bipartisan compromise, budget stability in Louisiana," Edwards said. But he noted that he needs leaders to support fully funding the facility in the upcoming budget, a goal he believes is possible. Last year, as the facility sat built and unused, a legislative auditors report found OJJ spent nearly $250,000 in two years on maintenance, the report found in June 2018.

State Rep. Robert Johnson, a Democrat from Marksville, said he will continue to support the facility until it's fully operational, which he says will be a win for all those involved.

“I’m very honored that we’re delivering not just something that provides economic opportunities for our people, but also provides a second chance for young people in the state of Louisiana," Johnson said. At full operation, the facility will provide 124 full-time state jobs, as well as about 18 contracted jobs, for the medical staff.

“God bless this facility and all those who reside here so they can return to their communities, their families and be successful," Edwards said. "That’s what we want for all of our children.”