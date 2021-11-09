The narrowing of Interstate 10 for westbound motorists near the I-10/12 split is a temporary measure linked to the overhaul of the College Drive exit, Louisiana's transportation chief said Wednesday.

The sudden squeeze from three lanes to two for a short stretch has sparked periodic traffic backups.

It is also near the site of an accident during the Tuesday morning rush hour that temporary closed two lanes, sparking spillover traffic onto Perkins Road, Airline Highway, and other suddenly-jammed alternate routes.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said the "temporary pinch point" on I-10 is because contractors are building a construction zone for the $52 million College Drive exit work.

The project will make it easier for westbound motorists to exit at College without having to cross multiple lanes of traffic, including those merging onto I-10 from I-12.

About 17,000 cars and trucks use the exit daily.

The work is set to be done by the end of 2022 and is part of the widening of I-10 between La. Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish and the split.

Westbound motorists approaching the split are supposed to cut their speed to 50 mph just before they get to the I-10/12 split.

Trucks are supposed to use the left lane, away from the construction zone.

Exactly how long the short stretch of I-10 will be trimmed to two lanes is unclear.

"You will not be pared down to two lanes for very long," Wilson said.

The road reopens to three lanes before the College Drive exit.

Work is also well underway for removing up to 250 trees around the split because they are in the line of the work.

The state plans to replace each tree removed with two others in the same place, around 500 over several winters. Wilson said they will be planted over a five-year period to ensure different levels of maturity.

He said he has gotten complaints that it will take 40 years for the area to regain its previous look. "Unfortunately, it wasn't anybody's preference to take the trees down," Wilson said.

He said the trees, which took about 20 years to reach their previous height, were too dense to be healthy.

The work follows talks between DOTD officials and Baton Rouge Green, a non-profit group that has planted and maintained more than 4,300 trees at 24 sites in Baton Rouge, including those razed because of the College Drive project.

Sage Foley, executive director of the group, said Wednesday tree lovers have known for 18 months that work was on the way.

"But it has still been really painful," Foley said. "And we are getting lots of calls and texts. People are just really upset."

"It looks like scorched earth," she said in a statement.

"In Louisiana we cherish our live oaks in particular, and the majority of what is being lost at that location is mature live oaks so it's been disturbing for the community to see them destroyed."

Foley said the promised reimbursements to replant trees will not be enough to cover costs and a fundraiser – called "Green Up Red Stick" – is set for Friday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. on the plaza at the Main Library on Goodwood.

Tickets are $55 at the door.

They are available through Thursday evening at batonrougegreen.com.