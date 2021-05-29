BR.floodfolo.052521 0396 bf.jpg

With the boat tied to a tree, a houses reflects in the surrounding flood waters on Bluff Road as Ascension and Iberville Parishes continue to deal with flooding problems Monday May 24, 2021, in Ascension Parish, La. The people who live in Bluff Swamp began flooding late last week from rain and drainage in the swamp region west of Bluff Road. Iberville has been putting up Aquadams to protect those people from more water from Bayou Manchac. But EBR says the dams could worsen flooding there.

State leaders are seeking federal support in the aftermath of severe rainfall and flooding that devastated many parts of South Louisiana, damaging at least 2,000 homes. 

In separate letters this past week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, asked President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration for the state following the intense rainfall and flash flooding that recently swept across parts of Louisiana still struggling to recover from recent weather events.

A presidential declaration would unlock federal recovery aid. 

Edwards declared a state emergency for the disaster on May 17, and the rainfall continued for four days. Some regions saw more than a foot of rain in 24 hours, Graves said in his letter

“The severe weather that quickly affected Louisiana in mid-May caused flash flooding and at least one tornado,” Edwards wrote. "Five people died, thousands were without power and many businesses and schools were forced to close.” 

The governor noted that "at least 2,000 homes" were damaged in the storm, but his Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness "anticipates that damage levels exceed the actual damage reported." 

Data gathered from the public through a government website tallied 1,729 houses damaged — 640 with major damage and 1,084 with minor damage.

“The damage caused by this rainstorm will have long-lasting effects on the people of South Louisiana and federal assistance is badly needed to jump start the recovery process,” Graves said.

Both Edwards and Graves emphasized that these communities in recent years have faced compounded tragedies, which, under federal law, lends more weight to consideration of a presidential disaster declaration.

“Last year was the most active hurricane season in American history, and six different storms threatened Louisianas homeowners,” Graves wrote in his May 25 letter. “Every single parish in Louisiana was hit by at least one named storm in 2020, stressing emergency response resources that were already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.” 

In Calcasieu Parish, Edwards noted, many people affected by this months rainfall were still recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta last year, and affected areas in the capital region had faced catastrophic flooding in 2016. 

“We are coming off of an incredibly active hurricane season, an ongoing pandemic and facing down the next hurricane season in just a few days,” the governor said. “I am hopeful the president will grant this disaster declaration to assist our people with their rebuilding process.”

He requested FEMA Individual Assistance for Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parishes, which includes aid for housing and other needs. 

Graves, who said he personally surveyed some of the devastation, urged Biden to instruct the administrator of FEMA to investigate the flooding and assess whether a presidential disaster declaration is needed. 

"Having observed inundation in parts of Baton Rouge and Lake Charles that rival the historic destruction of the Louisiana Floods of 2016 and Hurricane Laura in 2020,” Graves said, “individual assistance and other federal aid is clearly necessary for homeowners to return to their homes.” 

Graves also asked that a supplemental state request for aid include additional parishes, such as Lafourche, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist.

