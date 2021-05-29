State leaders are seeking federal support in the aftermath of severe rainfall and flooding that devastated many parts of South Louisiana, damaging at least 2,000 homes.

In separate letters this past week, Gov. John Bel Edwards and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, asked President Joe Biden to issue a disaster declaration for the state following the intense rainfall and flash flooding that recently swept across parts of Louisiana still struggling to recover from recent weather events.

A presidential declaration would unlock federal recovery aid.

Edwards declared a state emergency for the disaster on May 17, and the rainfall continued for four days. Some regions saw more than a foot of rain in 24 hours, Graves said in his letter.

“The severe weather that quickly affected Louisiana in mid-May caused flash flooding and at least one tornado,” Edwards wrote. "Five people died, thousands were without power and many businesses and schools were forced to close.”

The governor noted that "at least 2,000 homes" were damaged in the storm, but his Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness "anticipates that damage levels exceed the actual damage reported."

Data gathered from the public through a government website tallied 1,729 houses damaged — 640 with major damage and 1,084 with minor damage.

“The damage caused by this rainstorm will have long-lasting effects on the people of South Louisiana and federal assistance is badly needed to jump start the recovery process,” Graves said.

Both Edwards and Graves emphasized that these communities in recent years have faced compounded tragedies, which, under federal law, lends more weight to consideration of a presidential disaster declaration.

“Last year was the most active hurricane season in American history, and six different storms threatened Louisiana’s homeowners,” Graves wrote in his May 25 letter. “Every single parish in Louisiana was hit by at least one named storm in 2020, stressing emergency response resources that were already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Today, I requested that @POTUS declare a federal disaster declaration for Louisiana following severe weather and flash flooding earlier in May, which caused damage to at least 2,000 homes. Read about it here: https://t.co/MvVtlzp1VQ. #lagov #lawx — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) May 28, 2021

In Calcasieu Parish, Edwards noted, many people affected by this month’s rainfall were still recovering from hurricanes Laura and Delta last year, and affected areas in the capital region had faced catastrophic flooding in 2016.

“We are coming off of an incredibly active hurricane season, an ongoing pandemic and facing down the next hurricane season in just a few days,” the governor said. “I am hopeful the president will grant this disaster declaration to assist our people with their rebuilding process.”

He requested FEMA Individual Assistance for Ascension, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Lafayette parishes, which includes aid for housing and other needs.

Graves, who said he personally surveyed some of the devastation, urged Biden to instruct the administrator of FEMA to investigate the flooding and assess whether a presidential disaster declaration is needed.

"Having observed inundation in parts of Baton Rouge and Lake Charles that rival the historic destruction of the Louisiana Floods of 2016 and Hurricane Laura in 2020,” Graves said, “individual assistance and other federal aid is clearly necessary for homeowners to return to their homes.”

Graves also asked that a supplemental state request for aid include additional parishes, such as Lafourche, St. Charles and St. John the Baptist.