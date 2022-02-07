Louisiana’s court system needs to be funded by taxpayers and not defendants, a task force reported Monday to legislative leaders and the governor.

The report, which was approved by the 25-member Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding Report, didn’t offer any specific bills to forward in the upcoming regular session of the Legislature that begins March 14.

But the analysis lays out legal changes that might be necessary and adds credibility to any lawmaker wanting to submit measures for consideration, said state Sen. Rick Ward III, the Port Allen Republican representing the state Senate on the panel.

Louisiana is one of the last states looking at shifting to taxpayers the obligation of funding the courts, rather than rely on users paying.

The effort began in 2017. Almost immediately commissioners discovered that Louisiana’s system of charging the accused fines and fees to pay for court services and expenses was far more sprawling and complex than in most states.

The commission received technical assistance from the National Center for States Courts, which examined the steps other states took to reengineer their judicial systems.

Louisiana does pay the salaries of state district judges, but not lower courts. Most courts' expenses are – to varying degrees – covered by charges made on defendants. Each parish, each municipality, each judicial district, has its own roster of fees and its own way of collecting the money. There was no way to compare between jurisdictions.

“We first had to pass a bill to require the courts to report how much they spent, who paid the fees and how they were collected,” said Will Harrell, a New Orleans lawyer representing Louisianans for Prison Alternatives. The one thing all the courts shared was that the people paying the bills were those charged with crimes who often couldn’t afford the costs.

The commission also discovered that any change of the funding sources – from user pay to taxpayer pay – requires several legal changes to bring the various systems into line. Even definitions of “restitution” and “court costs” differ from jurisdiction to jurisdiction and need to be standardized.

The commission organized into work groups to make recommendations. “There were no proposals adopted by the full commission,” the report stated.

Speaking for the marshals and constables in city courts, Carl Richard, the Shreveport City Marshal, testified that legislators can’t just cut off funding because since 2003 they operate off fees and fines from delivering about 15,000 subpoenas each year in Caddo Parish. “We’re going to have to lay off people,” Richard told the task force.

If legislators allow the commission to continue, they would next study the financial obligations of criminal defendants and try to calculate how much money would be needed from state and local general revenue systems.