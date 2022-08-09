U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy may have voted to convict Donald Trump on an article of impeachment charging the president with “incitement of insurrection,” but he joined fellow Republicans Tuesday demanding to know why the FBI searched the former president’s home.
“The reasons for probable cause should be released. If this search was not justified, the motivations of those who authorized it should be investigated,” tweeted Cassidy, of Baton Rouge.
Republicans spent much of the day demanding the FBI and Attorney General Merrick Garland explain why Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence was searched Monday.
Trump also has not released a copy of the search warrant. Ostensibly, the search warrant was issued under the authority of the Presidential Archives Act, which forbids public officials, including the president, from taking official documents home.
U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, tweeted that the search was politically motivated as shown by the handling of the investigation into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s storing classified emails on her private server while secretary of State. She was not charged with a crime.
“This is a brazen weaponization of the FBI by Biden’s DOJ (the Department of Justice) against his political opponent — while giving their political allies free passes,” Scalise said.
“The FBI and DOJ are corrupt at the highest levels,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette. “This is a political hit job, designed to stop President Trump from seeking the White House in 2024. It will not stand. We are demanding immediate oversight hearings in Congress.”
Congresswoman Julia Letlow, R-Start, also asked for the Judiciary Committee to launch hearings, which was a common refrain by Republicans. “This is a sad day for our Republic. The FBI raiding the former President’s home is unprecedented and deeply troubling,” she said.
Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton, said on Facebook, ““We’ve been sounding the alarms since Biden and Merrick Garland first took control: They have completely weaponized the DOJ—and dangerously eroded the people’s faith in our system of justice. Today’s raid on the former President’s home in the middle of an election season looks like another egregious and unprecedented abuse of power. We will restore order and accountability as soon as we regain the gavels for a Republican majority in November.”