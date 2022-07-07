Crews will begin inspections of the "new" bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge July 11-30, including periodic lane closures, state officials announced Thursday.
The work is done every two years, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The inspections are done to ensure the bridge remains structurally sound.
More than 100,000 cars and trucks use the bridge daily.
Multiple lane closure are possible but crews plan to rely on ropes to access key parts of the structure, and minimize traffic disruptions.
DOTD says "alternating and intermittent" lane closure will be needed.
The bridge is the source of near daily backups, especially during morning and evening rush hours.