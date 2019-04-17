sessionopens0588.040919 bf.jpg
Gov. John Bel Edwards enters the House with his wife Donna Edwards to speak to the joint session of the legislature after it opened for its two month fiscal session Monday April 8, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Today in The Rundown: A House committee rejects the governor's proposed public school funding plan, a proposed billboard moratorium dies, cauliflower rice is targeted and more Louisiana politics news. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 50

Days until election day: 178

The News

Education funding: Despite fervent please from public school groups, the House Education Committee Tuesday turned down Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposed $39 million increase for public schools. https://bit.ly/2IAROnV

Billboards: A bid to put a moratorium on new highway billboards, in part because of anger over anti-trucker ads sponsored by trial attorneys, was killed Tuesday in the House Transportation Committee. https://bit.ly/2XivOlD

Cauliflower rice: Agriculture interests in Louisiana are pushing to ban food sellers from “mislabeling” products like “cauliflower rice” and vegetarian “meat” products, arguing they hurt domestic rice and cattle producers in part by misrepresenting their products. https://bit.ly/2Ioaqbm

Bail bonds fight: Bail bond firms in New Orleans are looking to the Louisiana Legislature to resolve a legal standoff with state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon over the fees they've been charging customers for the past 14 years. https://bit.ly/2KJQxNO

Fundraising: Gov. John Bel Edwards raised the most money for his campaign of any gubernatorial candidate in the first quarter of 2019, but Republican businessman Eddie Rispone reported the largest war chest after lending his campaign more than $10 million from his personal bank account in recent months. https://bit.ly/2UEBQQY

Criminal justice: Support for Louisiana's criminal justice reforms is growing in the state, a new LSU poll has found, especially among Republicans and Independents. https://bit.ly/2Xh3rUY 

Auto insurance: Voting along party lines a Louisiana House committee Monday approved legislation that dramatically restricts auto crash victims’ access to the courts in a way that Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says he’s pretty sure could lower the cost of auto insurance. https://bit.ly/2PdmaOC

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • Senate comes in at 4 p.m., and the House convenes at 1:30 p.m.

House Committees

  • Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5 for public testimony day. 

Senate Committees

Governor's Schedule 

  • 9:30 a.m.: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Comite River Diversion Canal in Zachary 

  • 2 p.m.: Ask the Governor 

Tweet beat

