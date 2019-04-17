Today in The Rundown: A House committee rejects the governor's proposed public school funding plan, a proposed billboard moratorium dies, cauliflower rice is targeted and more Louisiana politics news.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 50
Days until election day: 178
The News
Education funding: Despite fervent please from public school groups, the House Education Committee Tuesday turned down Gov. John Bel Edwards' proposed $39 million increase for public schools. https://bit.ly/2IAROnV
Billboards: A bid to put a moratorium on new highway billboards, in part because of anger over anti-trucker ads sponsored by trial attorneys, was killed Tuesday in the House Transportation Committee. https://bit.ly/2XivOlD
Cauliflower rice: Agriculture interests in Louisiana are pushing to ban food sellers from “mislabeling” products like “cauliflower rice” and vegetarian “meat” products, arguing they hurt domestic rice and cattle producers in part by misrepresenting their products. https://bit.ly/2Ioaqbm
Bail bonds fight: Bail bond firms in New Orleans are looking to the Louisiana Legislature to resolve a legal standoff with state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon over the fees they've been charging customers for the past 14 years. https://bit.ly/2KJQxNO
Fundraising: Gov. John Bel Edwards raised the most money for his campaign of any gubernatorial candidate in the first quarter of 2019, but Republican businessman Eddie Rispone reported the largest war chest after lending his campaign more than $10 million from his personal bank account in recent months. https://bit.ly/2UEBQQY
Criminal justice: Support for Louisiana's criminal justice reforms is growing in the state, a new LSU poll has found, especially among Republicans and Independents. https://bit.ly/2Xh3rUY
Auto insurance: Voting along party lines a Louisiana House committee Monday approved legislation that dramatically restricts auto crash victims’ access to the courts in a way that Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon says he’s pretty sure could lower the cost of auto insurance. https://bit.ly/2PdmaOC
Happening today
At the Capitol
- Senate comes in at 4 p.m., and the House convenes at 1:30 p.m.
House Committees
- Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5 for public testimony day.
Senate Committees
- Education meets at 11 a.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room. (View the agenda)
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 11 a.m. in Room E. (View the agenda)
- Natural Resources meets at 12:30 p.m. in Room A-B. (View the agenda)
Governor's Schedule
9:30 a.m.: Groundbreaking ceremony for the Comite River Diversion Canal in Zachary
- 2 p.m.: Ask the Governor
Tweet beat
Former Gov. Kathleen Blanco has terminal cancer. Rep. Sam Jones asks the House for prayers for her. "We love you, governor," Jones says. #lalege https://t.co/dJboSLly02— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 16, 2019
Have you unwittingly purchased cauliflower rice while thinking it was actually rice? DM me! #lalege #lagov https://t.co/2pkZx6JCaZ— Sam Karlin (@samkarlin) April 16, 2019
Ways & Means Chairman @NeilAbramson announces that the state construction budget proposal (the capital outlay bill) has been filed. https://t.co/xRGcO6gxTc #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 16, 2019
Congress is on recess, so many members of the delegation have events lined up in Louisiana. @SteveScalise has 7 other members in town today for his 12th Annual Offshore Energy Tour. @BillCassidy has several events tomorrow, including addressing #lalege. #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 16, 2019
