Attorney General Jeff Landry is no stranger as a guest on conservative radio and television shows, but on Wednesday he slipped into the role of host and took over an Acadiana airwaves for two hours.

"Hopefully it wasn't too painful," Landry joked in his thick Cajun accent to listeners as he wrapped up his stint guest hosting the Moon Griffon show.

Landry, a Republican who has been the state's attorney general since 2016 and previously served in Congress for two years during which he was a darling of the tea party movement, brought with him a slate of high-profile conservative guests: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Trump administration budget director Mick Mulvaney; U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins; South Carolina Republican congressional Katie Arrington, who defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in that state's Republican Congressional primary after an endorsement from President Donald Trump; and Louisiana Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, who has emerged as a key critic of Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration in recent weeks due to audits of the state Department of Health.

A spokeswoman for Landry said that Griffon, who has hosted the radio show since 1993, approached Landry with the suggestion to guest host. Before he became attorney general, Landry guest hosted the show in 2015 and had then-candidate Trump as an interview subject.

"Fortunately, Jeff was able to bring on many state and federal leaders who are working to make Louisiana and America even better," Landry spokeswoman Ruth Wisher said via email Wednesday.

Edwards, a Democrat, has hosted a monthly call-in radio show since shortly after taking office in 2016.

"How is it possible they let you on the radio?" said Mulvaney when he joined Landry mid-show Wednesday. "That's gotta be dangerous."

Landry, laughing, shouted back: "They were desperate, desperate, Mick!"

Mulvaney and Landry both became members of Congress in 2011 as part of a tight-knit freshman Republican group that obviously carried over into their radio banter.

Mulvaney said he was speaking to Landry by phone in the car leaving the White House ahead of a meeting about the Trump administration's efforts to restructure the federal government, as first unveiled last month.

"The government is just screwed up. You know it, I know it," Mulvaney said. "It's grown up over the past 100 years, and no one has ever done any real house cleaning."

"It's going to take a lot of energy over the next two years of this administration, but I think we are going to get some good stuff done," he added.

He touted several consolidation proposals, including forming a new Federal Food Safety Agency consolidated from existing efforts (To back this up, Mulvaney noted the oft-cited example of cheese pizzas being regulated differently from pepperoni pizzas, to which Landry quipped "Pepperoni is a drug now?!"), merging some job training programs for efficiencies and combining the Department of Education with the Department of Labor.

"It doesn't make any sense that we have 46 different federal job training programs at 16 different federal agencies. That's just stupid," Mulvaney said. "To the best of my knowledge only two of them know if they are actually successful at helping people get jobs. This is the kind of crap that I think people are just frustrated with and the president's frustrated with it too."

"This is entirely about efficiencies which is why I'm hopeful that maybe some Democrats will help us on this," he added.

Mulvaney also plugged an effort to move water management and environmental programs from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the Department of Interior and other infrastructure projects to the Department of Transportation.

"Get the Army Corps of Engineers out of the way -- everybody from state and local government to private sector has got horror stories about the Army Corps of Engineers because they don't do that part of their job well," Mulvaney said. "When it comes to military stuff they are great; when it comes to the civilian stuff, someone can do it better."

Mulvaney briefly touched on the recent resignation of Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt last week after months of ethics controversies. "We lost Scott Pruitt, and that was a loss, I think," Mulvaney said, without mentioning the scandals that led up to Pruitt's resignation.

Throughout the two-hour show, Landry, a Republican who has been mentioned as a possible challenger to Edwards in next year's governor's race, praised the Trump administration.

"There's a lot of things they are doing in the Trump administration that they aren't getting credit for," he said.

Another theme that carried through the show was criticism of liberals -- often in a joking tone.

"I'd hate to be a liberal, I mean, you've got anxiety 24/7," Landry said in a discussion with Higgins. "I guess it's good for the drug companies to sell anxiety medication."