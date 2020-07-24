Former State Rep. Steve Carter has joined the race for East Baton Rouge Mayor-President.
Carter, a Republican, served as chairman of the House’s education committee and was heavily involved in transportation issues. He served in the state Legislature for three consecutive terms, starting in 2008.
He filed paperwork to run Friday, the last day of qualifying.
Last year, Carter narrowly lost to then-Rep. Franklin Foil; a count of votes on election day put them in a rare tie, but Foil won after a recount. Foil went on to win the runoff.
A lifelong Baton Rouge resident, Carter said two issues of upmost concern are the city-parish’s traffic woes and litter issues. He also believes the city-parish could be doing more to attract businesses.
“Baton Rouge has unlimited potential,” Carter said Friday. “I've got ideas that I think can really move us to another level. And it’s not that I think Sharon has done a bad job. I just think I can do better.”
Carter is one of six candidates challenging incumbent Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. The election is Nov. 3.