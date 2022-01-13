With COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana on the rise, Gov. John Bel Edwards will offer an update at 10:30 a.m. Thursday on the state's pandemic response.

Edwards isn't expected to issue a statewide mask mandate, or any other mitigation measures, despite a meteoric rise in coronavirus cases fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant.

On Wednesday, Louisiana set another single-day record for infections, as confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases climbed to 17,592, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Although omicron causes hospitalization in a smaller percentage of infected people, the sheer number of infections is driving up hospitalizations at a rate similar to the delta surge thus far.

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus statewide rose to 1,999 on Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available. That's the highest it's been since Sept. 6 of last year, when the state was coming down from record hospitalizations due to the surge.

Three out of four patients currently in hospitals are not fully vaccinated, according to state data. Similarly, 74% of deaths from the last week of December, the most recent data available, were in unvaccinated people.

New Orleans reinstated its mask mandate Wednesday for indoor public settings, though other large cities, including Baton Rouge and Lafayette, have opted not to reimpose restrictions.

Edwards is scheduled to address the surge in a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

