Former President Donald Trump's administration wanted to appoint Louisiana's Attorney General as "special counsel" to investigate election fraud after the 2020 election, former United States Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel testified Thursday.
Engel explained the request for special counsel while he testified before the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Engel did not refer to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry by name, but said the request involved Louisiana's attorney general.
The conversation unfolded as U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill, asked Engel if the White House asked former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr in mid-December 2020 about whether they could appoint a special counsel to look into election fraud issues.
Click here to watch a video replay of Engel's testimony.
Engel replied that he had been asked to explore the request, and that former U.S. President Donald Trump "was probably vocal at the time" about the need to appoint a special counsel to scrutinize election fraud. Engel said Barr sought his legal advice about it.
“This request was whether the attorney general could appoint as a special counsel a state attorney general to conduct an investigation," Engel said.
Federal law gave the AG's office wide authority to tap prosecutors as special counsel, he said. But the plan could not work because of specifics in Louisiana law.
“When we looked at the issue actually what we saw is that the state law, the state was Louisiana, that the state law precluded the Louisiana attorney general from accepting any official position on behalf of the United States government," Engel testified. "So that answered the question that it was not legally available.”
Landry's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.
Kinzinger went on to air a video in the hearing of Barr in late 2020 saying that he had not seen any reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate election fraud and that he had no plans to do so before he left office.
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted a few days later that a special counsel was still needed. His former campaign attorney Sidney Powell also testified before the January 6 committee that Trump tried to tap her for the job.
“So let’s think here, what would a special counsel do?” Kinzinger said. “With only days to go until election certification, it wasn’t to investigate anything. An investigation led by a special counsel would just create an illusion of legitimacy and provide fake cover for those who would want to object, including those who stormed the Capitol on January 6.”
Questions have swirled since the 2020 election about Landry’s role in trying to overturn its results. Landry was chairman at the time of the Republican Attorneys General Association, and Trump courted Landry to be the face of a major election fraud lawsuit shortly after the 2020 election, according to The New York Times.
The Times reported that, as Trump’s administration shopped around a lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate election results in several states, “the Trump allies made a particularly intense appeal to Louisiana’s attorney general, Jeffrey M. Landry, a member of Lawyers for Trump and, at the time, the head of the Republican Attorneys General Association.”
Landry, however, declined and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton become the face of the lawsuit instead.
RAGA also supported a legal challenge from Pennsylvania Republicans shortly after the election. They argued against the state of Pennsylvania’s continued counting of ballots that were postmarked on Election Day but did not arrive until Nov. 6.
“In this particular case we believe that referees changed the rules of the game,” Landry said in a news conference at the time.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request for an emergency injunction on the case.
RAGA also came under heavy scrutiny for its role in the Jan. 6 attack. The organization’s Rule of Defense Law Fund sent out a robocall the day before the attack that urged “patriots like you” to “march to the Capitol building and call on Congress to stop the steal.”
Landry is listed in past tax documents as one of several directors of the Rule of Defense Law Fund. A RAGA spokesperson previously condemned the violence of Jan. 6 and said the organization had “no involvement” in it.