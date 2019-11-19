WASHINGTON — Louisiana representatives in Congress split along party lines in a crucial House vote on Tuesday to prevent the federal government from shutting down this week.

The latest temporary spending bill will extend federal funding through Dec. 20, in a move that lawmakers say will give the House, Senate and White House more time to hash out a long-term spending bill. The proposal would keep federal agency funding level for the coming month. It also includes language to extend the National Flood Insurance Program.

The U.S. Senate hasn't yet voted on the proposal but is expected to before Thursday's deadline.

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, said funding for the U.S.-Mexico border security that Trump has insisted is a top priority and the Democrat-led House has resisted is a key sticking point in reaching a long-term budget plan.

How the Louisiana delegation voted on temporarily funding government through Dec. 20

In favor: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans.

Against: U.S. Reps. Ralph Abraham, R-Alto; Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge; Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre; Mike Johnson, R-Benton; and Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson.