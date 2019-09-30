The spokesman for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry resigned Monday after being arrested last week on domestic violence charges involving his pregnant girlfriend.
Jacques Ambers is accused of strangling his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her by her neck. He was booked into jail Thursday.
"We are deeply saddened and troubled by the incident last week," Millard Mulé, communications director at the Louisiana Department of Justice, said in a statement Monday. "While we did not know all the facts, we immediately placed Mr. Ambers on leave. Per policy, our office began an administrative investigation upon his arrest."
Ambers resigned Monday afternoon. He was paid $68,307 annually.
Landry, a Republican, has made domestic violence a major focus of his efforts. "We will continue to be vigilant on these issues," Mulé said.
Ambers was arrested on one count each of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and domestic abuse of a pregnant victim, both felonies.
The girlfriend told police that she and Ambers got into an argument Wednesday inside their apartment on Nicholson Drive, according to his arrest report. She said he "showed up after he consumed alcoholic beverages at a restaurant" and after she told him she was leaving him, he "intentionally placed his hands on her neck and dragged her out of the apartment. The victim stated she was only partially clothed when she was forced out of the apartment by her neck."
The woman is 10 weeks pregnant with Ambers' child. Police observed a "fresh contusion on the victim's neck," the report says.
Police wrote Ambers later confessed to "forcefully pushing the victim out of his apartment, but he denied grabbing her around her neck." He also admitted to knowing she was pregnant with his child.
Ambers told investigators his girlfriend also engaged in physical violence, but police noted he had no visible marks or bruising.
Ambers was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and released later that night after posting a $20,000 bond, court records show.