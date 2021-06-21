About 61,580 people signed up in the first hour Monday to win prizes up $1 million as part of the Shot At A Million campaign the state is launching to reward residents who have been – or soon will be – vaccinated against COVID-19.

Registration for Louisiana’s Shot At A Million lottery began Monday, either online at ShotAtAMillion.com or via a toll-free hotline at (877) 356-1511.

It’s part of the initiative to get more Louisiana residents to voluntarily take the shots that are 86% to 95% effective against the coronavirus that killed 601,000 Americans in the past year, including 10,688 people from Louisiana.

But Louisiana, like much of the Deep South, still lags behind the nation – where 45.6% of the population is vaccinated – with only 33.7% who have received the shots. Louisiana is ahead of neighboring Arkansas (33.%) and Mississippi (28.9%), while behind Texas at 39.7% of its residents having received the shot. Four out of 10 Republicans say they do not plan to get a vaccine, according to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll released last week.

All residents, ages 12 and up, who have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or have received the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine are eligible to enter the sweepstakes starting at noon on Monday.

The Board of Ethics rules forbid a number of Office of Public Health and Health Department employees from participating in The Shot At A Million Promotion. Additionally any employee in the Office of the Governor and Division of Administration leadership and agency cabinet secretaries can’t participate, along with pretty much any state employee or contractor that had any task dealing with the contest.

Though the odds are still long, a person registering for the vaccination lottery is about three times greater chance of winning the $1 million prize than taking home the Louisiana Lotto jackpot, according the Louisiana Lottery Corp.

Louisiana will have four weekly drawings for one $100,000 scholarship and one $100,000 cash prize. The final grand prize drawing on August 4, 2021 will award a $1 million cash award and five $100,000 scholarships. Overall awards will total $2.3 million, paid using federal COVID outreach dollars.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Winners will be announced two days after the drawing to allow time to confirm vaccination status. The Grand Prize winners will be announced on August 13, 2021.

For more information, visit ShotAtAMillion.com.

