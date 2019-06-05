WASHINGTON — Louisiana-hailing U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland traded barbs on Wednesday — illustrating the partisan battle brewing as Democrats increasingly discuss impeachment.

“It’s clear that there is a march to impeachment … There’s been no evidence that would necessitate an impeachment,” Scalise said in the end-of-week colloquy between each party's No. 2 ranking members in the chamber. “We had this nearly two-year investigation by (special counsel Robert) Mueller and it was all about collusion … there was no collusion."

No formal impeachment proceedings have begun under the Democrat-controlled U.S. House, and House Speaker Leader Nancy Pelosi again waved off any urgency of traveling down the road to impeachment, describing it during her weekly news conference as a process she's leaving to committees.

After Scalise's dismissal of the issue, a visibly agitated Hoyer shot back: "Very frankly, the person who rejected the premise that this matter was over was Robert Mueller in a relatively short press conference in which he answered no questions, but he clearly demonstrated that he thought (Attorney General Bill) Barr misrepresented the fact that it was over."

The debate continued, with Hoyer repeatedly attempting to butt in to refute Scalise's remarks about "collusion" and referring to Scalise's characterization of the Mueller investigation as "what I believe to be an inaccurate recitation."

Scalise used the debate to pivot to another hot-button topic: Immigration. Trump has threatened steep tariffs on Mexican imports if the country doesn't aid efforts to curb immigration at the southern border.

"Why don't we focus on the problems of this country?" Scalise said. "We have a crisis at our border, and (Hoyer) knows we have a crisis at our border."

It's not the first time that things have gotten heated between Scalise, R-Jefferson, and Democrat Hoyer. During the first weekly exchange between the two over a government shutdown in January after Democrats seized control of the House, Hoyer bluntly retorted to Scalise: “That’s why I’m the majority leader and you’re the minority whip."

The two have embraced a funner side to their feuding off the House floor. When the LSU basketball team defeated Maryland, Hoyer owed Scalise a Maryland crab dinner, payout from their friendly wager over the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament.