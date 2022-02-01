After meeting with Black legislators, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday he hasn't done anything to prevent justice from being served.
He was informed of an incident involving State Police almost immediately after it happened on May 10, as is the usual protocol. He didn't see the video of troopers beating Ronald Greene until months later.
“I cannot imagine that had Mr. Greene been white he would have been treated that way," Edwards said Tuesday during a 22-minute statement prior to taking questions. ”I’m not here to make excuses for what took place.”
Amid rising criticism from allies and critics alike, Edwards comments during the high-profile press conference were his most extensive public comments yet on what he knew and when he knew about the death of the Black motorist on the side of a road near Monroe. Edwards, a Democrat, faced reporters after a closed-door meeting with the Legislative Black Caucus on the same issue.
"There are some people in which racism is so entrenched that they are going to have to be separated from their badges as soon as possible," Edwards said.
“Too frequently tragedies happen in this state and soon thereafter I am made aware,” Edwards said, adding that he trusted the Louisiana State Police would investigate and make him aware of important details.
The initial text the governor received did not say that Greene had died in a car accident, the video makes that fact clear, and Edwards said he never said that was the case as some reports have stated.
He said his staff has not tried to influence the investigations “in any way.” No governor should be involved in criminal investigations, he said.
Reports that he or any member of this staff tried to cover up the incident are “simply and categorically false,” Edwards said. "I can’t even conjure the words in my mind."
Edwards said he did not in 2019 know that local prosecutors had turned files turned over to federal investigators under then President Donald Trump, a Republican who was actively campaigning against Edwards' reelection at the time.
The gathering took place as a special session of the Legislature convened to redraw political boundaries for Louisiana's six-person congressional delegation, the Legislature, the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission. The redistricting session must end by Feb. 20.
The Louisiana House convened at 5:02 p.m. and the state Senate officially gaveled in at 5:09 p.m., starting in their respective chambers on the first floor as the governor spoke on the 4th floor.
The governor's comments will come one day after House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said legislative leaders plan to "seek the truth" on any participation by Edwards in any possible cover-up on how Greene died.
Edwards' office has disputed the criticism and vowed to spell out how his stance has been consistent and transparent.
Greene died after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana on May 10, 2019, setting off a chain of controversy that has heated up in recent days. Louisiana State Police initially said he died from injuries suffered in a crash.
However, a later autopsy said Greene perished after troopers struck and shocked him with a stun gun and that cocaine in his system was also a factor.
The Associated Press reported last week that, contrary to common belief, Edwards, in a text message from then State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, learned hours after Greene's death that it stemmed from a "violent, lengthy struggle."
Schexnayder on Monday called the story "greatly disturbing" and that Edwards' actions could represent "gross misconduct."
The chairperson of the Louisiana Democratic Party called the issue "serious" and said the public needed to hear from Edwards.
The Louisiana NAACP issued a statement that said taxpayers need answers from the governor, including exactly when Edwards and his staff learned details of Greene's death.
Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, said Monday the governor should resign and she said he has been too comfortable staying in the background while other address the issue.
The governor's office countered that Edwards has consistently said the action of officers shown in a dramatic video of the incident were disturbing and unacceptable and warranted a full investigation by federal and state authorities.
Details surrounding Greene's death are the subject of a federal probe.
