Today in The Rundown: The latest on this fall's elections, health insurance rates, Congress' energy battles and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.

The Countdown…

Days until primary election: 30

Days until runoff: 65

Days until inauguration: 103

The News

Energy: The U.S. House is advancing legislation that would restrict offshore oil and gas drilling, but U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has vowed to kill it in the Senate. http://bit.ly/2LDL1ti

Health care: More people in Louisiana have health insurance than ever before, bucking the national trend. http://bit.ly/2LM4d8n

Environment: Deep-sea crabs and shrimp have been appearing in droves at the oil-soaked site of the Deepwater Horizon rig. The likely reason, according to new research: Chemicals released from old, degraded oil mimic the hormones that put crustaceans in the mood for love. http://bit.ly/34OldUm

Elections: Louisiana voters will have 126 fewer places to cast their ballots this year than they did in 2012, according to a new study of polling place closures since the paring back of the U.S. Department of Justice's once-broad oversight of elections changes in the South. http://bit.ly/2LLE9Kr

Gov's race: A new poll in the Louisiana governor’s race shows Gov. John Bel Edwards just below 50 percent. http://bit.ly/2LRnCoG

New Orleans: Sewerage & Water Board officials have now examined most of the major underground canals in and around downtown New Orleans, hoping the investigation would offer an explanation for recent flooding after heavy rains in the area. It hasn't. http://bit.ly/2LKlBun

Criminal justice: Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office swung and missed at Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, criticizing the governor in a tweet for a commutation that never happened. http://bit.ly/2LLg5Yh

Judiciary: A controversial nominee for a life-time judicial appointment drew the ire of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and other Judiciary Committee members after he repeatedly refused to answer specific questions during his confirmation hearing. http://bit.ly/2LQK80W

PSC: Before an unusually crowded audience, Louisiana regulators approved changes in billing and protocols for people who have solar panels. http://bit.ly/2LLG8i8

Big Tech: Louisiana has signed onto an antitrust investigation that 50 U.S. states and territories have launched into Google and its “potential monopolistic behavior,” specifically targeting its digital advertising practices, as government scrutiny of technology giants continues to grow. http://bit.ly/2LIN0wJ

Eastbank All-Stars: The Little League World Series champs from River Ridge are being recognized by Congress for their historic win. http://bit.ly/2LM4Z5h

LSU: University leaders are investigating a complaint that a fraternity member shouted racial slurs against three people of Asian heritage during a football game last month. http://bit.ly/2LJOoz8

New Orleans: The city’s credit rating ticked up this week when Moody's upgraded its evaluation of the city's creditworthiness. http://bit.ly/2LJ7oxO

Bonds: Jefferson Parish also got a bond rating upgrade from Moody’s. http://bit.ly/2LJLri2

Happening this week

At the Capitol

  • Protecting Health Coverage in Louisiana Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
  • Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 10 a.m. in LaSalle Building.
  • Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets at 10:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Room F.
  • Interim Emergency Board meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room E.
  • Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets Friday at 1 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

