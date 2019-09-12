Today in The Rundown: The latest on this fall's elections, health insurance rates, Congress' energy battles and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until primary election: 30
Days until runoff: 65
Days until inauguration: 103
The News
Energy: The U.S. House is advancing legislation that would restrict offshore oil and gas drilling, but U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy has vowed to kill it in the Senate. http://bit.ly/2LDL1ti
Health care: More people in Louisiana have health insurance than ever before, bucking the national trend. http://bit.ly/2LM4d8n
Environment: Deep-sea crabs and shrimp have been appearing in droves at the oil-soaked site of the Deepwater Horizon rig. The likely reason, according to new research: Chemicals released from old, degraded oil mimic the hormones that put crustaceans in the mood for love. http://bit.ly/34OldUm
Elections: Louisiana voters will have 126 fewer places to cast their ballots this year than they did in 2012, according to a new study of polling place closures since the paring back of the U.S. Department of Justice's once-broad oversight of elections changes in the South. http://bit.ly/2LLE9Kr
Gov's race: A new poll in the Louisiana governor’s race shows Gov. John Bel Edwards just below 50 percent. http://bit.ly/2LRnCoG
New Orleans: Sewerage & Water Board officials have now examined most of the major underground canals in and around downtown New Orleans, hoping the investigation would offer an explanation for recent flooding after heavy rains in the area. It hasn't. http://bit.ly/2LKlBun
Criminal justice: Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office swung and missed at Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday, criticizing the governor in a tweet for a commutation that never happened. http://bit.ly/2LLg5Yh
Judiciary: A controversial nominee for a life-time judicial appointment drew the ire of U.S. Sen. John Kennedy and other Judiciary Committee members after he repeatedly refused to answer specific questions during his confirmation hearing. http://bit.ly/2LQK80W
PSC: Before an unusually crowded audience, Louisiana regulators approved changes in billing and protocols for people who have solar panels. http://bit.ly/2LLG8i8
Big Tech: Louisiana has signed onto an antitrust investigation that 50 U.S. states and territories have launched into Google and its “potential monopolistic behavior,” specifically targeting its digital advertising practices, as government scrutiny of technology giants continues to grow. http://bit.ly/2LIN0wJ
Eastbank All-Stars: The Little League World Series champs from River Ridge are being recognized by Congress for their historic win. http://bit.ly/2LM4Z5h
LSU: University leaders are investigating a complaint that a fraternity member shouted racial slurs against three people of Asian heritage during a football game last month. http://bit.ly/2LJOoz8
New Orleans: The city’s credit rating ticked up this week when Moody's upgraded its evaluation of the city's creditworthiness. http://bit.ly/2LJ7oxO
Bonds: Jefferson Parish also got a bond rating upgrade from Moody’s. http://bit.ly/2LJLri2
Happening this week
At the Capitol
- Protecting Health Coverage in Louisiana Task Force meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 4.
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets at 10 a.m. in LaSalle Building.
- Legislative Audit Advisory Council meets at 10:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Litigation Subcommittee of Joint Budget meets Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Room F.
- Interim Emergency Board meets Friday at 9 a.m. in Room E.
- Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets Friday at 1 p.m. in the John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
Tweet beat
OTD in 2015: https://t.co/pBnFu2PjBH— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 10, 2019
In House floor debate over offshore oil leases, @Cline4Virginia said he was part of group that @SteveScalise brought to Louisiana to see Gulf rig. "I saw firsthand… the great benefits accrued to Louisiana schools, roads and port projects as a result.” #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 11, 2019
Always get a kick out of the #LaLege themed gas station and casino in St. Martin Parish. Plus, I had to stop and get Acadiana’s best cheeseburger! pic.twitter.com/AVakMOFlG6— Mitch Rabalais (@MitchRabalais) September 7, 2019
The only place in the entire WORLD you can get a @PopeyesChicken sandwich right now is with @LouisianaGov and the @LittleLeague World Champs, Eastbank. #lagov #lalege #ChickenSandwichTwitter pic.twitter.com/Q1VYBFEroU— Richard Carbo (@richardacarbo) September 8, 2019
Guess who I ran into makin’ groceries at Rouse’s in downtown New Orleans @mayorcantrell #lalege pic.twitter.com/kBcxH4DFNj— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) September 8, 2019
#TodayInHistory, Sept. 10, 1965: LBJ visited New Orleans to survey the damage from Hurricane Betsy."Human suffering and physical damage are measureless. I'm here this evening to pledge to you the full resources of the federal government..."🔊 https://t.co/8uFs7rAnEK pic.twitter.com/CMMPr4j4g5— LBJ Library (@LBJLibrary) September 10, 2019
Interesting point in @thehill article on 2019 gov's races, including #lagov, about how Trump provides some cover for Dems in GOP strongholds. https://t.co/IG5qg7GuAj Trump has loomed large over race, but I can only imagine how POTUS Hillary would have been linked. #lalege pic.twitter.com/R0gCLWrUbN— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 11, 2019
In his attempted #lalege comeback (Background: https://t.co/oRZjLKrUft), Cleo Fields has the support of EBR Democrats and prominent GOP backer Lane Grigsby. https://t.co/Q0kWXXtAAb— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) September 10, 2019
Attended & spoke at Bipartisan gathering on Criminal Justice Reform. Rep. & Dem. Senators & Reps from 14 states met and discussed Sentencing Reform, Occup. License Reform, Clean Slate/Expungements, and Messaging & Media. #lalege #coalitionforpublicsafety #CJReform @publicsafety pic.twitter.com/i92MLMUIvE— Joe Marino III (@RepJoeMarino) September 10, 2019
