The state's plan to finance major road projects in Baton Rouge and New Orleans faces two key votes on Tuesday and Thursday.

The Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget will vote on plans to sell $185 million in bonds, the first of $650 million scheduled.

The $185 million includes $77.6 million for the Loyola Drive interchange in Kenner and $30.4 million for the initial stages of widening Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.

The Loyola project totals $125 million and is set to start in August.

The Baton Rouge expansion totals about $370 million -- widening the interstate from the Mississippi River bridge to the I-10/12 split -- and preliminary work is scheduled for later this year.

On Thursday at 10 a.m. the State Bond Commission will tackle the same proposal.

Approval then would pave the way for the actual sale of the bonds.

The state plans to finance the work by using a portion of annual federal aid to pay for borrowing costs.

The debt will be repaid over 12 years using $67 million in federal funds annually that otherwise would be used for other projects.

Louisiana gets about $780 million per year in federal road and bridge dollars.

The federal bonds are called Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, or GARVEE.

Other states have used similar methods.

The state has a $14.3 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, and no immediate plans to increase annual revenue.

