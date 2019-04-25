Roughly half of Louisiana voters view the state’s U.S. senators positively, according to a new poll.

Morning Consult, a media and technology company that regularly ranks senators and governors based on polling in all 50 states, found in its latest survey that U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has a 49 percent approval rating, while 23 percent of voters surveyed disapproved of his job performance and 28 percent were undecided.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who faces re-election next year, was viewed favorably by 47 percent of respondents, with 24 percent disapproving and 30 percent undecided. The survey found that Cassidy's approval among Republicans is at 69 percent. He is not deemed vulnerable heading into 2020. No other candidates have announced plans to challenge him in the race. His polling has consistently hovered around the 50-percent mark in previous Morning Consult surveys.

For its latest poll, Morning Consult conducted 472,802 surveys with registered U.S. voters from January 1 through March 31 to determine the Q1 2019 Senator Rankings. The margin of error for the Louisiana results is 1 percentage point.

Morning Consult also released Thursday its latest gubernatorial standings poll that found Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, at about a 47 percent approval rating. About 32 percent of respondents shared an unfavorable view of the first-term governor and 21 percent said they had “never heard of” Edwards, just months before voters will decide whether to give Edwards, the only governor in the Deep South who is a Democrat, a second term in office.

Two Republicans -- U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, of Alto, and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone – have already announced plans to challenge Edwards for the job. The election is Oct. 12. A Nov. 16 runoff will take place between the top two vote-getters if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary.

Edwards’ favorability in Morning Consult’s quarterly polling reached a peak in the second quarter of 2017, in a survey that had Edwards at 58 percent favorable to 29 percent unfavorable, with 14 percent undecided.