Sen. Bill Cassidy stock
Advocate file photo of Sen. Bill Cassidy

 Advocate file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WASHINGTON — Federal officials will clear the way for Louisiana to dole out recovery grants to flood victims who'd taken out Small Business Administration grants without additional action from President Donald Trump, Sen. Bill Cassidy tweeted on Thursday.

Congress changed federal law in October to allow 2016 Louisiana flood victims who'd taken out the loans to tap grants from the Restore Louisiana program.

But checks haven't gone out as Louisiana officials waited on guidance from the Trump administration on how federal bureaucrats would interpret the change in the law.

Some officials believed Trump needed to grant the state a presidential waiver to allow it to send out grant money to flood victims who'd applied for or received SBA disaster loans to repair their damaged homes.

Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, tweeted Thursday afternoon that White House officials with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) told him to expect guidance from FEMA next month — and that a presidential waiver from Trump won't be needed.

State officials have been confused and frustrated at the slow pace of information about the change in the law from the White House, FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the grant program.

