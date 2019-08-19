WASHINGTON — The federal government has reassured Louisiana officials that residents of East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes are not at risk for reduced National Flood Insurance Program coverage, despite audits that raised red flags over recovery from the 2016 floods.
NFIP covers half a million Louisiana policyholders.
FEMA this year sent notices to East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes that audits of their recovery efforts found some damaged homes were allowed to rebuild after flooding without additional analysis required.
Under federal law, such violations could have triggered the NFIP to pull out of those parishes, but that won’t happen as long as the parishes continue working with FEMA on the matter.
“Exclusion from the National Flood Insurance Program would be devastating for our communities,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Baton Rouge Republican who checked with federal officials last week on the issue. “FEMA confirmed with me that probation or suspension from the NFIP will not be pursued as they work with local officials to bring East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes into compliance.”
Mark Harrell, the Livingston official who coordinates that parish’s disaster recovery, said they are working with FEMA to address issues related to homes that were allowed to rebuild after the storm.
“In FEMA’s eyes there should have been inspections on every house,” he said.
Instead, the parish expedited the process, allowing homeowners to rebuild before they were individually cleared – largely so that communities could more quickly rebuild and families could get back into their homes.
“They’re not going to stop us from having flood insurance,” Harrell said. “It’s just a way to make us comply and we’re going to comply and we are working with them.”
A FEMA audit raised questions about that process and a similar issue in East Baton Rouge.
Rowdy Gaudet, assistant chief administrative officer for East Baton Rouge Parish, said the parish has followed up with FEMA to provide further documentation of its flood recovery.
"We are presently awaiting further correspondence and feedback from FEMA, and it is our full intent to continue working with FEMA towards resolution of any concerns they have," he said. "At no point has FEMA outlined removal from the NFIP Program as an intended action for East Baton Rouge Parish or its citizens."