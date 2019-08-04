WASHINGTON — Louisiana voters have given twice as much campaign cash to Donald Trump's re-election effort this year than to all of his Democratic opponents combined, but Democrats have managed to get some money from supporters in the state.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, has raked in the most in contributions from Louisiana — nearly $96,000 during the first half of the year, according to this newspaper's analysis of the candidates' most recent campaign finance reports.

Harris was followed by former Vice President Joe Biden at $57,000 and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at $37,900.

The contributions from Louisiana backers may not be huge sums when top tier candidates report having tens of millions in donations to date, but the Louisiana donors could still be critical as candidates seek to qualify for the next round of debates scheduled in September. To participate, candidates must secure campaign contributions from at least 130,000 individual donors and have 400 unique donors from 20 states.

Taking on Trump, future policies, more: Here's what Democratic candidates discussed at Essence Fest Sen. Kamala Harris called President Trump “a predator,” unveiled a plan to remove barriers that prevent home ownership and won the biggest che…

Seven of the 24 candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination to face Trump in 2020 have not received any contributions from Louisiana as of the most recent campaign finance reporting period. Three of those candidates — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney — took part in the most recent round of debates but haven't yet secured a spot on the stage in Houston next month.

In all, Louisiana residents have contributed more than $308,000 to the various Democratic candidates. By contrast, Trump's re-election effort received more than $692,000 during the same reporting period.

Candidates are required to disclose information only when donors give $200 or more, so some small-scale donors below that threshold may not be reflected in the campaign finance numbers analyzed, but some may be if campaigns individually chose to disclose them.

Trump carried Louisiana with 58 percent of the vote in 2016 and received more individual votes than any candidate previously on a Louisiana ballot. Polls have shown he remains popular in the state, and there is no indication that he's at risk of losing Louisiana in 2020.

But the state's Democrats could still have influence on which one of the two dozen Democratic candidates survives the primary season and makes it onto a ballot to face Trump.

Louisiana, which has 57 Democratic delegates, will hold its primary on April 4.

Joe Biden thumps Trump in New Orleans, says president's 'race-baiting,' views spurred 2020 run Former Vice President Joe Biden laced into President Donald Trump during a visit to New Orleans on Tuesday, accusing the president during an i…

Harris, who has made multiple appearances in Louisiana this year, including at the recent Essence Festival in New Orleans, tapped two high-profile politicians to lead her Louisiana campaign efforts: New Orleans Councilwoman Helena Moreno and Baton Rouge state Rep. Ted James. Both were Harris’ guests during the recent Democratic debates in Detroit.

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, is a co-chair of Biden’s campaign and served as a key surrogate during the Detroit debates, appearing frequently on CNN to talk about the former vice president’s priorities.

Biden last month held a fundraiser at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans that drew about 120 influential donors.

Some Louisiana donors contributed to multiple Democratic campaigns — reflecting the crowded field.

One New Orleans resident reported giving multiple times to both Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii, and Buttigieg. Another reported giving to Gabbard and Biden.

Several donors have made multiple regular contributions below $100 to their preferred candidates. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, reported the most donations from Louisiana with 378, followed by Harris at 371 and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, at 354. The totals reflect donors giving multiple times.

New Orleans, a Democratic stronghold, overwhelmingly made up the bulk of donations to Democratic presidential contenders during the period examined with $182,000 — nearly four times as much in campaign cash as came from the next closest city, Baton Rouge.

Trump's biggest haul, meanwhile, came from Metairie residents, who contributed more than $181,000, followed by Baton Rouge, where he received $89,000.

Here's where Louisiana congressmen stand in fundraising second quarter WASHINGTON — It's not an election year for Louisiana's members of Congress, but for some, that hasn't slowed their fundraising efforts this year.

Trump was feted at a fundraiser in May at the Old Metairie home of businessman Joe Canizaro. More than 200 people reportedly attended — a sold-out crowd. Canizaro and retired shipbuilder Boysie Bollinger, both longtime Republican heavy-hitters in Louisiana, are leading Trump’s campaign finance effort in the state.

Committee Name Amount Warren For President, Inc. $27,579.03 Tulsi Now $4,881.00 Swalwell For America $250.00 Pete For America, Inc. $31,442.97 Marianne Williamson For President $1,619.78 Kamala Harris For The People $70,507.89 Julian For The Future $606.00 Inslee For America $8,490.00 Hickenlooper 2020 $500.00 Gillibrand 2020 $4,000.00 Friends Of Andrew Yang $1,580.19 Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. $692,017.62 Cory 2020 $3,773.00 Bullock For President $15,450.00 Biden For President $57,091.84 Beto For America $2,224.00 Bernie 2020 $11,986.89 Bennet For America $750.00 Amy For America $1,035.00