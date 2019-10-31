Today in The Rundown: Happy Halloween! Oh my gourd, we have some Louisiana politics news for you.... Here's the latest on the governor's race, what's happening in Washington, a look at Louisiana's "Cancer Alley" and everything else you need to know today.
The Countdown…
Days until runoff: 16
Days until inauguration: 88
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 160
Days until the regular session must end: 219
The News
Lagov: The only debate of the runoff race for governor went down last night. Recap: http://bit.ly/2owDMvP
Lagov2: Who is Layne Grigsby? The profile: http://bit.ly/2PxVAC0
The rest of Your Fix: http://bit.ly/2BUkALA
Tweet Beat..
.@SteveScalise says he will take his kids trick or treating tomorrow night. Madison will be an angel. Harrison will be a dinosaur. #lalege #lagov 🎃 👻— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 30, 2019
This is a great explainer on Congress’ inefficient scheduling and why it feels like it is always racing against the next deadline. Also, divided government has magnified the issue. https://t.co/rvdYolIt1D— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 29, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy says @realDonaldTrump called him at 11:30 last night. JNK: “I was sound asleep.” Didn’t realize he missed call until this morning.— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 30, 2019
.@SteveScalise is leading the House by a lot. He's been making the circuit across the country and is close ally of Trump. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/0gW7NqEg4K— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 30, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy on House impeachment inquiry: "I think they're just playing games ... I liken it to trying to put paint on rotton wood." #lasen #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 30, 2019
Poll by Ed Chervenak, formerly of UNO, and Tony Licciardi shows @LouisianaGov with slight lead over @EddieRispone 50.3%-46.6%. Poll used robo calls, unlike most surveys so some may question results. But they do mirror poll by @WinWithJMC Voters oppose impeachment #lalege #lagov— Tyler Bridges (@tegbridges) October 30, 2019
Kennedy says he’s not satisfied by House impeachment resolution, arguing it still doesn’t give Trump due process.“When you screw someone, you can’t unscrew them,” he tells me, before quickly adding he didn’t mean it in a literal sense. “It’s a metaphor!”— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) October 30, 2019
I wrote about this issue in May. It still hasn't been resolved: https://t.co/Gq4Z1Ihnwb #lalege #lagov https://t.co/D7i4lNiRq1— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 29, 2019
.@SenJohnKennedy is the only member of the Louisiana delegation who has recognized #NationalCatDay today. He also tweeted about yesterday’s good terrorism-fighting pup. A display of biPAWtisanship from Louisiana’s junior senator. #lasen #lagov https://t.co/KV4mve64Rn— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) October 29, 2019
Ed Orgeron on gumbo:"Coco, my mom makes the best ones." She makes a seafood gumbo.Potato salad in or out of the gumbo?"Inside, for sure. Two scoops." #LSU— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) October 30, 2019
