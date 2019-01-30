At the request of a pair of unnamed doctors, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide in the coming days whether to temporarily block a law that could shutter all but one of the Louisiana’s abortion clinics.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has been given until Thursday afternoon to respond to the petition seeking an emergency stay until the high court has an opportunity to vet whether it’s legal for the state to require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

If the emergency petition is granted, the admitting privileges law that opponents say could cripple access to abortion in Louisiana won't go into effect on Monday as scheduled.

Either way, the Supreme Court is likely to ultimately rule whether Act 620 is constitutional or unconstitutional down the road.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards cozies up to Trump, preaches bipartisanship on re-election campaign Gov. John Bel Edwards is walking a thin line. The only Democratic governor in the Deep South is attempting a re-election bid in a state that s…

Because the application for the emergency hold is expected to be reviewed by the full court, Louisiana’s law is widely being viewed as the first major test of how President Donald Trump’s appointees to the U.S. Supreme Court could ultimately impact abortion laws across the country. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Bret Kavanaugh were not on the bench when a similar law in Texas was ruled unconstitutional nearly three years ago.

Both have testified that they see the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that affirms the right to access to abortions with limited restrictions as a settled matter, but the conservative jurists have drawn scrutiny from abortion rights advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.

Law that will soon close more Louisiana abortion clinics goes into effect next week On the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that a new law wou…

The Texas law that, like Louisiana's, sought to require admitting privileges, was rejected on a 5-3 Supreme Court vote in 2016.

Supporters of the effort here say it's meant to make the procedure safer in case of complications, while opponents say it's an onerous requirement meant to create additional hurdles for those seeking abortions.

Landry's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the pending action or his office's response to the latest request for a delay in implementation.

But the Republican attorney general previously praised a recent 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling that upheld what he views as a "pro-life and pro-woman admitting privileges law."

“The Fifth Circuit once again affirmed what we have repeatedly said: Our law is both factually and legally different from the Texas law that the Supreme Court ruled against,” Landry said. “(It) is common-sense measure that ensures women will receive proper care if they have complications.”

Gov. John Bel Edwards 'would be inclined to sign' 15-week abortion ban like Mississippi's Gov. John Bel Edwards says he "would be inclined to sign" legislation to ban abortions in Louisiana after 15 weeks of pregnancy – a move that,…

In their petition to Justice Samuel Alito, who first receives emergency appeals for the region that includes Louisiana, the doctors argue that women in the state, physicians and clinics will all be "irreparably harmed" if it were to take effect before the Supreme Court has its say and that there is "minimal benefit" to enforcing the law before then.

"On the other hand, the health, rights, and dignity of thousands of Louisiana women hang in the balance, along with the fate of the state’s three remaining clinics," their application states.

The crux of the argument against the law has been that it's modeled after the Texas law that the high court already struck down. But the 5th Circuit majority that agreed to uphold Act 620, ruled that “unlike in Texas, (Louisiana's law) does not impose a substantial burden on a large fraction of women” and would affect, at most, 30 percent of Louisiana women.

Louisiana, which tends to be among states with the toughest restrictions on abortion access, has three remaining abortion clinics — one each in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport. There were five when Act 620 passed the Louisiana Legislature in 2014. Opponents of the pending law say it would reduce the number further.

The request for Supreme Court intervention is backed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“This law is designed to shut down abortion clinics and make it harder to open new ones,” said Kelly Krause, a spokeswoman for the Center for Reproductive Rights. “The number of abortion clinics in Louisiana has fallen from 11 to 3 since 2001. The situation is dire, and this law could be the last straw for the few remaining clinics.”