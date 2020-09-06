Candidates running for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish will gather on stage Sept. 15 for a forum hosted by The Advocate and Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
The 90-minute forum will take place live at LPB’s Baton Rouge studios. It will be shown on theadvocate.com and on lpb.org starting at 10 a.m.
Scheduled to take part are incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, former state Rep. Steve Carter, attorney E Eric Guirard, state Rep. Denise Marcelle, businessman Jordan Piazza and Metro Councilman Matt Watson.
Topics for discussion will range widely, from law enforcement and coronavirus to St. George and flood protection. Questions will come from reporters, with some chosen from those submitted by the public.
“East Baton Rouge Parish voters will decide who will lead them as the city/parish grapples with complex issues,” said Beth Courtney, president and CEO of LPB. “Working together with The Advocate, LPB hopes this debate will help to provide voters with some clear answers so they can make the best decision when they go to the polls.”
“We’re pleased to be working with LPB to provide East Baton Rouge Parish voters with a chance to hear what the candidates have to say as we head in to this very important election,” said Fred Kalmbach, managing editor of The Advocate.
The candidates will meet in the primary election on Nov. 3, with a runoff Dec. 5 if needed.