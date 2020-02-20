Today in The Rundown: Who's Mike Johnson and what's next for him? Did the guy who Edwin Edwards bribed get a pardon? Cassidy launches an expected re-election bid. And much, much more Louisiana politics news.
The News…
ICYMI: U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson became a major face of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense with MANY television appearances, but he also played a big behind-the-scenes role and is using it to catapult into a national stratosphere that's perhaps unexpected from a North Louisiana lawmaker these days. http://bit.ly/2uQ5FlL
POTUS: Among a slew of clemency announcements this week, President Donald Trump President Donald Trump granted a pardon to the man who paid perhaps the most famous bribe in Louisiana history: http://bit.ly/37xaVbi
LASen: In what’s been deemed a safe seat during a presidential election cycle, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy officially launched his re-election campaign this week while in the Baton Rouge area. http://bit.ly/39LuVZh
Democrats: Allies of Gov. John Bel Edwards are launching a new political group that will promote the governor’s policy agenda and hammer on “governance and ethics” in state government. http://bit.ly/2SIN9VK
Education: Two months after the Orleans Parish public school district said it would ramp up oversight of bus safety, four public schools have still failed to ensure that all buses are properly licensed. http://bit.ly/329Y65D
Health care: Researchers from the Tulane National Primate Research Center are entering the race to develop a vaccine and treatment for coronavirus. http://bit.ly/37HEiaP
Medicaid: Louisiana’s health department has sent letters to nearly 24,000 Medicaid recipients warning they will lose coverage if they don’t prove they qualify for the program. It’s part of the latest in eligibility checks. http://bit.ly/37EO25H
Environment: With the Mississippi River now forecast to crest at 16.5 feet in New Orleans next month, a half-foot below official flood stage, the Army Corps of Engineers does not expect to open the Bonnet Carre Spillway or the Morganza Floodway in the foreseeable future. http://bit.ly/328DsTk
Equal Rights: An effort to revive the long-stalled Equal Rights Amendment is one step closer, after the U.S. House advanced legislation to eliminate a deadline that passed nearly four decades ago. What role does Louisiana play? http://bit.ly/31U3JEZ
New Orleans: Latest on questions dogging the New Orleans building inspectors who were assigned to the doomed Hard Rock Hotel project — namely their whereabouts and qualifications during those inspections. http://bit.ly/2Pan1AF
Coming up…
At the Capitol
- Senate Select Committee on Women and Children meets today at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Joint Highway Priority Construction meets today at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Gaming Control Board meets today at 10 a.m. in Room 1.
- State Bond Commission meets today at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget meets today at 1:00 pm Room 5.
- Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers meets today at 2:30 pm LaSalle Building.
- Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets today upon adjournment of the Joint Highway Priority Construction meeting in Room 6.
- Joint Governmental Affairs meets Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 6.
- Comite River Diversion Canal Project Task Force meets Wednesday 10:30 a.m. in Room 6.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will unveil his coastal priorities for the next four years at 10 a.m. at the LSU Center for River Studies in Baton Rouge. Joining him: Officials from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state agencies including the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the state departments of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Fisheries, Environmental Quality and Transportation and Development.
