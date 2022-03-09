Saying the Republican majority in the Louisiana Legislature should have included a district that could allow a second African American candidate a chance to serve in the U.S. Congress, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday night vetoed the legislation that kept the state’s current congressional makeup.
The governor also announced that he will not sign the Louisiana House and state Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval.
The new House boundaries retain the same number of Black-majority districts, 29, that lawmakers drew 10 years ago. The new Senate map also establishes the same number of Black-majority districts, 11, as approved a decade ago. Both maps allow Republicans to keep their overwhelming advantage.
He did sign into law the new districts for the eight elected members of the public schools policymaking Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the five elected utility regulators on the Public Service Commission. But little debate accompanied legislative efforts to adjust the lines of election districts to better match changes in population over the past 10 years for BESE and PSC seats.
Not so the congressional maps.
The U.S. Census showed a decrease in the state’s White population and an increase in the number of minorities. Democratic lawmakers and their allies among civil rights groups suggested about a dozen maps with Black voters living close enough together that a second minority-majority congressional district could easily have been drawn. Republicans countered that those maps splintered other communities of interest and failed to create a district with enough minority voters to guarantee a win.
The sole Democrat Louisiana sends to Congress is elected from a seat that stretches up the river from New Orleans East to north Baton Rouge and is overwhelmingly populated with Black voters.
The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU Louisiana, and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund called on the governor to veto the congressional map passed by the GOP majority legislature, saying it doesn’t comply with the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
“I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data,” Edward said in a prepared statement.
Pointing to the congressional map approved on a near party-line vote, Edwards added: “This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act. The Legislature should immediately begin the work of drawing a map that ensures Black voices can be properly heard in the voting booth. It can be done and it should be done.”
Edwards’ rejection of the congressional maps was not unexpected, at least to state Rep. John Stefanski, the Crowley Republican who led the redistricting effort for the Louisiana House and sponsored the vetoed measure.
“It’s part of the reason why I prefiled a bill for the regular session,” Stefanski said Wednesday night, referring to House Bill 608, which could be considered when the legislative gathering that begins Monday. The Legislature also could attempt to override the governor’s veto.
Stefanski said he’d have to meet with legislative leaders and colleagues before entertaining an idea of attempting to override Edwards’ veto.
Stefanski’s counterpart in the upper chamber, Republican Slidell Sen. Sharon Hewitt texted that she looked forward to the debate on a veto override. “I am disappointed in the Governor's decision to veto the congressional map and I am confident that the map the Legislature passed meets the requirements of the Voting Rights Act,” she wrote Wednesday night.
Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, did not respond to queries seeking comment Wednesday night.
Overriding the governor’s veto, which would enact the map that would send five White Republicans and one Black Democrat to Washington for the next decade, would require two-thirds vote in both chambers.
That would mean 26 votes in the state Senate, where 27 Republicans sit. And 70 votes in the Louisiana House.
That would mean all 68 Republican representatives and two Democrats or unaffiliated legislators would have to choose to go against the governor, which hasn’t happened against an executive’s will since June 1991 when Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed an anti-abortion bill.
The Republican majority in Kansas overrode Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s redistricting veto. The same thing happened in Kentucky when Republican legislators overrode Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s vetoes.
BATON ROUGE — Today, Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the congressional redistricting map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not add a second majority minority district and runs afoul of federal law. He also announced that he will not sign the state House and Senate district maps passed in the recent redistricting session, allowing them to become law without his approval, and that he has signed into law maps that designated new districts for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Out of the 163 total districts created by the Legislature in the various bills passed, not a single additional majority minority seat was created, despite the fact that the percentage of the black population increased and the white population decreased.
Gov. Edwards said:
“Today, after careful consideration, review, discussion with legislators, and consultation with voting rights experts, I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data. This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act. The Legislature should immediately begin the work of drawing a map that ensures Black voices can be properly heard in the voting booth. It can be done and it should be done.
While neither the congressional or legislative maps passed by Louisiana’s Legislature do anything to increase the number of districts where minority voters can elect candidates of their choosing, I do not believe the Legislature has the ability to draw new state House and Senate maps during this upcoming legislative session without the process halting the important work of the state of Louisiana. At a time when we face unprecedented challenges, but have unprecedented opportunities to make historic investments in our future, the Legislature should be focused on the issues in the upcoming session and not concerned about what their own districts will look like in the 2023 elections.
I have signed the maps for the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Louisiana Public Service Commission because I believe those maps provide a fairer representation of Louisiana than the other maps that were passed.”
