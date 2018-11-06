Voters approved all six constitutional amendments on Tuesday's ballot, including two measures on criminal justice and one to restrict state highway spending.

A measure to abolish split-jury verdicts on serious felonies — Constitutional Amendment No. 2 — and one to prevent felons from seeking public office until five years after their sentence is finished — Constitutional Amendment No. 1 — were winning lopsided approval with 97 percent of the vote in.

The jury change would make Louisiana the 49th to do so, leaving Oregon as the lone state to allow split verdicts.

The previous rules allowed defendants here to be convicted of serious felonies with 10 of 12 jury votes — a holdover from the era of white supremacy as a way to convict black citizens more easily.

The change easily piqued the heaviest attention of the six amendments.

A measure on felons seeking public office was sponsored by Sen. Conrad Appel, R-Metairie, after the state Supreme Court struck down a 15-year ban for technical reasons in 2016.

Also, voters were giving thumbs up to a plan that would ban the use of state road and bridge funds from going to State Police for traffic control.

Backers said that, while the practice was stopped by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016, a ban is needed to prevent a rerun of years when road and bridge dollars were routinely redirected to State Police.

The state has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs, and Constitutional Amendment No. 4 is seen as one way to help restore voter confidence in transportation spending.

Three other amendments on Tuesday's ballot that won little attention were also winning support.

Constitutional Amendment No. 6 was touted as a way to protect homeowners, especially in New Orleans and Lake Charles, from suffering huge property tax hikes.

Under the plan, if a property reassessment on a primary residence rises by more than 50 percent, homeowners would see the increases phased in over four years.

Short-term rentals in New Orleans are one reason property tax rates are shooting up in some New Orleans neighborhoods.

Another measure — Constitutional Amendment No. 3 — would allow municipalities, water districts and other political subdivisions to donate and loan equipment to each other.

The change stemmed from an episode when officials in Denham Springs loaned equipment to the city of Walker, sparking criticism in a legislative audit.

The final proposal, Constitutional Amendment No. 5, would allow homeowners to put their property in a trust, such as those who want to leave homes for their grandchildren, to ensure property tax exemptions.