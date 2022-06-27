While the state has narrowed the list of possible sites for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, two issues top the list of topics bubbling around the $3 billion project.
One is how and when La. 30 -- the key connector on the east side -- will be upgraded to handle the surge of traffic.
The other is how the bridge will affect the historic town of Plaquemine since all three proposed routes would send traffic through or around the city of about 6,600 residents.
A state panel on May 27 endorsed three possible locations for the bridge, and all three are in Iberville Parish.
They are just south of Plaquemine on the west side and St. Gabriel on the east.
Upgrading La. 30 alone will cost more than $1 billion, according to Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development.
"And we have a limited pot of money," Wilson noted.
John Diez, chief administrative officer for Ascension Parish, said growth along La. 30 has been so explosive, and improvements so overdue, that it makes sense to start work there since the bridge itself may be 20 years from becoming reality.
"That bridge, regardless of where it is, does not function as a regional solution to traffic if you don't make improvements to La. 30 and La. 1," Diez said.
Diez said the stretch of road between the Tanger Outlet Mall and the Ascension/Iberville parishes line generates $500 million in wages, and is just one reason why La. 30 should be viewed as a state asset.
He said that, by the end of the year, the corridor could be the site of another $20 billion in projects.
Diez said the intersection of La. 30 and La. 73 has grown by about 6,000 vehicles, which if lined up would stretch for nearly 18 miles.
Wilson said improvements are coming to La. 30 but the state has to follow federal rules and timelines in rolling out the project.
Jay Campbell, chairman of the seven-member state panel that endorsed the three finalists, said the urgency around La. 30 improvements is legitimate.
"They really need that now, much less if and when a bridge is built and start dropping off traffic on La. 30," said Campbell, who is Gov. John Bel Edwards appointee to the Capital Area Road and Bridge District.
Others on the panel include representatives of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston parishes.
The stretch of La. 30 targeted for improvements extends for about 12 miles, according to DOTD officials.
Fred Raiford, director of transportation and drainage for East Baton Rouge Parish, said his parish has set aside $40 million for La. 30 upgrades between Brightside Drive and the East Baton Rouge/Iberville line.
Plaquemine is the common dominator on the west side, and Campbell even asked last month if problems getting through the city could scuttle all three proposed routes.
"I will say candidly it is not an optimal solution because I think it is going to require considerable infrastructure work," he said.
West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley "Pee Wee" Berthelot voiced concerns at the May 27 meeting and since.
"I think eventually they are going to make a loop around Plaquemine," Berthelot said.
"In my opinion it is not capable of traffic moving through there. There is going to be a lot of congestion at peak time."
Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso, who considers Berthelot a longtime friend, said he is delighted all three of the final sites are in his parish and that Plaquemine will be fine.
"All of a sudden West Baton Rouge was concerned about historic Plaquemine," Ourso said. "Let me worry about that."
Wilson, a member of the state panel, said getting cars and trucks through or around Plaquemine is not a major concern.
"If the bridge was in West Baton Rouge we would be having the same conversation about West Baton Rouge," he said.
Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves welcomes the proposed routes and Plaquemine being a key part of the puzzle.
"It is a good thing for Plaquemine," he said. "It is going to be good for our economic growth."
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks downplayed the impact the bridge will have in his area.
"I am not so sure it is going to help Livingston Parish but I do want to see something done," Ricks said.
"And we do have a lot of folks that travel across the Mississippi River bridge by going to plants and things like that."