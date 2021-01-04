State Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, said Monday he has opted against running for the congressional seat that U. S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is leaving.

"Over the past few months many friends and supporters have encouraged me to return to Congress; however I have decided not to run for Congress," Fields said in a statement.

"Serving the people of the 14th senatorial district is my primary responsibility and I am committed to giving my full attention and focus to that task during this difficult time in our state and nation," he said.

The 2nd District includes most of New Orleans, part of Jefferson Parish and extends up the Mississippi River to take in parts of Baton Rouge.

Richmond, a Democrat, announced on Nov. 17 that he would be leaving Congress to become director of the White House's Office of Public Engagement.

He had served as an adviser to President-elect Joe Biden during Biden's successful run for president.

Richmond, a former state lawmaker, first won the congressional seat in 2010.

Two state senators -- Troy Carter and Karen Carter Peterson -- have announced plans to run for the job.

Both are New Orleans state senators.

Helena Moreno, an at-large member of the New Orleans City Council, is considered a possible contender as is state Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans.

Fields captured the state Senate post he holds today when he defeated state Rep. Patricia Smith in 2019.

The district includes much of the Southern University and LSU campuses, the State Capitol and downtown Baton Rouge.

Fields served in the state Senate before he was elected to Congress in 1992.

He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 1995, losing to Republican Mike Foster, and was then elected to the state Senate again in 1997.

Fields, a trial attorney, served until 2007, when he was forced out by term limits.

He is chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

