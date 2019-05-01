WASHINGTON — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order barring the state from doing business with companies that boycott Israel and the order's accompanying news release last May were both drafted by pro-Israel advocates, according to emails the Center for Public Integrity obtained for a report on Israel's influence in state government.

The news isn't an explosive revelation — Edwards has been vocal in his pro-Israel stance and previously has acknowledged that he issued the anti-boycott executive order after meeting with Israeli Consul General for the Southwestern United States Gilad Katz. A few months later, Edwards traveled to Israel with a group that included Katz for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And in January, Edwards participated in a Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans-sponsored evening reception recapping his trip.

Gov. Edwards discusses cyber security, partnership opportunities with Israel during meeting with Netanyahu JERUSALEM — Gov. John Bel Edwards and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday to discuss possible future partnerships on cyb…

Gov. John Bel Edwards hoping Israel trip will pay off in research, economic development opportunities Gov. John Bel Edwards is hoping that a recent trip to Israel will strengthen Louisiana's connections to Israel and lay the groundwork for new …

But the new report sheds light on how the process was handled and the powerful pro-Israel groups who had a hand in its creation, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Israel Action Network, an American-based organization that advocates on behalf of Jewish interests in Israel and is part of the Jewish Federations of North America.

No state contracts, to date, have been directly challenged as being in conflict with the order or causing issue, according to the state Division of Administration.

Public Integrity reported drafts of the order and news release were sent to Edwards by Mithun Kamath, a lobbyist for the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans and ex-campaign staffer for former Sen. Mary Landrieu.

The draft executive order had been reviewed by AIPAC and Israel Action Network, based on Kamath's emails Public Integrity obtained.

+2 Gov. John Bel Edwards bans state contracts with businesses that support Israel boycott Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued an executive order barring state agencies from doing business with any company that takes part in a…

Gov. John Bel Edwards returns from Israel; See who joined him on the trip Gov. John Bel Edwards has returned to Louisiana after a week-long trip to Israel, promoting partnership and trade opportunities between the st…

Influential lobbyist Ryan Haynie also was employed by the Federation to advance the issue and drafted a pro-Israel speech for Edwards.

"Israel is America's closest ally in the Middle East and a beacon of democracy in the region," Edwards, a Democrat, said in the statement announcing his executive order last year. "The United States, and by affiliation Louisiana, have benefited in innumerable ways from our deep friendship with Israel. Any effort to boycott Israel is an affront to this longstanding relationship. I am pleased that Louisiana will join what is now a critical mass of states in supporting our closest ally."

Edwards' action was quickly praised by the Israel Action Network which also noted the significance of bipartisan passage of legislative resolutions commemorating the 70th anniversary of Israel and Louisiana's relationship with Israel.

“These state actions address the discriminatory nature of BDS (the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement) and the ability for states to control their own commerce," JFNA senior vice president William Daroff said in a statement. "We thank the Governor and the many community activists who made this possible in Louisiana."

+6 Gov. John Bel Edwards tours Israel as people react to synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh JERUSALEM — Gov. John Bel Edwards laid a wreath for victims of the Holocaust as the world wrestled with brutal victimization back home.

+6 Gov. John Bel Edwards tours Biblically significant sites in Israel, continues security and business meetings TEL AVIV — Gov. John Bel Edwards and others with him on a diplomatic mission trip to Israel this week took in several of the country's Biblica…

Meanwhile, the executive director for the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights called the move "sad" and said Edwards' order "trample(s) on the American Constitution to ensure a foreign country can evade accountability for human rights abuses."

Public Integrity used Louisiana and Edwards' order as an example of how the bitter debate over Israel has shifted to State Capitols and, more broadly, how special interest groups write public policy.

"Palestinian rights activists calling for people to boycott, divest from and sanction Israel have racked up policy victories over the last 14 years across the globe and in the U.S., particularly on university campuses," Public Integrity reports. "In response, pro-Israel advocates have taken the battle to state legislatures, where their lobbyists have worked with sympathetic lawmakers to shut down an effort they say threatens the very existence of a Jewish state."

Louisiana is one of 27 states that Public Integrity found to have enacted laws and executive orders at the behest of pro-Israel lobbyists.