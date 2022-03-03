A bipartisan legislative committee tasked with investigating the 2019 death of Black motorist Ronald Greene while in State Police custody will meet for the first time on Tuesday to discuss its objectives.
The eight-member committee, chaired by Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, was created in February by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, to review the circumstances leading up to and following Greene's death.
State Police initially said Greene died in a crash after a high-speed chase in northeast Louisiana on May 10, 2019. It was later revealed that after the crash, troopers beat, dragged and shocked Greene until he became unresponsive and died.
How Greene died is the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.
"The actions taken that night and the cryptic decisions and statements made every step of the way since then have eroded public trust," Schexnayder said in a statement announcing the committee. "That trust can only be regained with a transparent and robust search for the whole truth in this matter."
Testimony isn't expected at the meeting Tuesday. Its purpose, according to an agenda posted online, is to adopt a committee name, rules and objectives.
But state Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, a member of the committee, said she expects there to be discussion Tuesday around who should be invited to testify.
Marcelle said the committee needs "to get to the bottom of what happened," find out information about the officers involved and give clarity to Greene's loved ones. She also said the committee needs to figure out how to restore trust among citizens with State Police.
"We have always been of the mindset, if we send it to the State Police, everything will be handled fairly. This has really clouded that," Marcelle said.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, said the committee will also review what was said publicly by State Police and Gov. John Bel Edwards following Greene's death.
"We're trying to figure out those gaps about who knew what when," Nelson said.
The committee was formed after the Associated Press in January reported that Edwards learned within hours of Greene's death that there had been a “violent, lengthy struggle” with State Police, though the text the governor received from then-Superintendent Kevin Reeves did not say how Greene died.
State Police initially stuck to a story that Greene, who led police on a multiparish chase, had died from injuries he sustained in a crash, and that was the explanation they gave Greene’s family.
An initial coroner’s report also followed that version, but a later autopsy said troopers caused Greene’s death by striking him, shocking him and restraining him, though it also cited his cocaine use as a factor.
Edwards, who was in the midst of a tight reelection campaign at the time of Greene's death, remained publicly tight-lipped about the contradictory accounts and possible cover-up until May 2021.
That's when the AP obtained and published long-withheld body camera footage showing what really happened: White troopers jolting Greene with stun guns, punching him in the face and dragging him by his ankle shackles as he pleaded for mercy and wailed, “I’m your brother! I’m scared! I’m scared!”'
During an hourlong press conference in February, Edwards denied any wrongdoing, but admitted he had said very little about Greene's death, even after he became aware of its troubling nature. Edwards said he limited his remarks so as not to interfere with ongoing investigations.
After the House committee was announced, Edwards issued a statement saying he welcomed the probe and hopes it "will be a productive, nonpartisan discussion of how to continue the ongoing reforms at Louisiana State Police so that what happened the night of Ronald Greene's death never happens again."
The meeting will take place Tuesday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. in House Committee Room 6 at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge.
In addition to Magee, Marcelle and Nelson, the committee also includes Reps. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville; Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans; Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly; Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans; and Debbie Villio, R-Kenner.