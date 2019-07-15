Gov. John Bel Edwards’ damage assessment tour Monday shows how south Louisiana largely avoided the wrath of Hurricane Barry.
Aside from morale-draining power outages — nearly one third of St. Mary Parish remained without power Monday — much of the news was upbeat.
While half a dozen "back levees" – berms back of town that protect from rising water in swamps – were compromised in lower Plaquemines Parish, the key north-south corridor — La. Hwy. 23 — remained open throughout the storm.
In Terrebonne Parish, a nine-foot storm surge was well above predictions, and more than hurricanes Rita and Ike. But only 11 buildings suffered damages in the parish, and Gordon Dove, parish president, was clearly relieved.
Edwards, who visited three coastal parishes during a day-long assessment, said 900,000 sandbags were distributed, the most in state history. He said there were no river levee failures statewide.
The governor is going to Franklin next and is expected back in Baton Rouge later this evening.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.