With one week until the 2019 legislative session starts, a crucial House panel met on Monday to discuss the state's spending priorities for the budget that begins July 1.

The House Appropriations Committee hearing served largely as a broad overview of budget proposals for the coming fiscal year. Lawmakers last year agreed to extend a temporary sales tax hike to shore up the state's finances, so the Legislature isn't faced with the prospect of deep cuts -- as it has been in the past three years of the current term.

