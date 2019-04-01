With one week until the 2019 legislative session starts, a crucial House panel met on Monday to discuss the state's spending priorities for the budget that begins July 1.
The House Appropriations Committee hearing served largely as a broad overview of budget proposals for the coming fiscal year. Lawmakers last year agreed to extend a temporary sales tax hike to shore up the state's finances, so the Legislature isn't faced with the prospect of deep cuts -- as it has been in the past three years of the current term.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.
Attorney General Jeff Landry says Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration has created a "constitutional crisis" by presenting an executive budge…
GOP gubernatorial candidates Eddie Rispone, Ralph Abraham take aim at Gov. John Bel Edwards at forum
Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham took shots at Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards during the Republican guberna…
Louisiana lawmakers shored up the state’s finances during a special session last year, but that doesn’t mean budget showdowns are over at the …