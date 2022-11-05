Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots.
Gov. John Bel Edwards wants to reframe that message. At the latest in a series of roundtables on Thursday, the Democrat touted statistics that he said show successes of criminal justice reforms passed in Louisiana with bipartisan support five years ago.
The package of bills brought sweeping changes to Louisiana’s justice system, reducing the prison population by nearly 25% and cutting down recidivism rates while locking up more people accused of violent crimes.
Edwards’ touting of the reforms — one of his signature policy achievements — comes as his time in the governor’s mansion nears a close and he seeks to boost accomplishments in his two years in office.
Now the reforms’ future is in question as the GOP, which is widely expected to win the governorship in 2023, pushes a tough-on-crime message.
One of those candidates, Louisiana attorney general Jeff Landry, has attacked the reforms for years, blaming them for an increase in violent crime that began in 2020 and peaked amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A campaign strategist for Landry declined to comment on Landry’s policy plans if he were to become governor.
Edwards on Thursday urged voters and policymakers to focus instead on the numbers, which he laid out in a statewide tour in recent weeks.
“There are going to be some lazy people who are going to refuse to look at facts,” Edwards said in an interview. “And they’re going to conflate things, they’re going to say, ‘in Louisiana, we have an increase in crime because of the criminal justice reforms.’ And that is not true, there is not any data that supports that.”
Bipartisan majorities ushered in reform
The reform package Edwards has touted in recent weeks at a series of town halls across Louisiana consisted of 10 bills passed through the state’s legislature with strong bipartisan majorities in 2017. An unlikely coalition of progressive advocates, prosecutors and Edwards, who comes from a long line of sheriffs, won support in a Legislature dominated by Republicans.
Edwards and a swath of advocates and state officials argued Thursday that the reforms have lived up to that description.
Focusing exclusively on people locked up for non-violent offenses, the bills sought to overhaul sentencing in the state’s criminal codes. They reduced mandatory minimum sentences, trimmed sentences and gave some inmates access to parole eligibility sooner. They formed a medical furlough program allowing the sickest inmates to temporarily get treatment off-site and be eligible for Medicaid, saving the state on medical costs.
The reform effort overhauled drug sentencing, allowing lighter sentences and streamlining the state's many incongruous theft penalties. And it expanded prison alternatives, encouraging use of probation as an alternative to incarceration.
Louisiana’s prison population has dropped 24% since the measures passed, from about 35,500 inmates in 2017 to about 27,000 this summer, according to a recent analysis by Pew Trusts, a nonpartisan research group that wrote recommendations for the reforms. The drop came due to a reduction of people incarcerated for nonviolent offenses.
Over the same period, the number of people locked up for violent offenses rose by almost 1,400, according to the Pew analysis.
`“Clearly, when you invest in people, give them the resources and opportunities they need to be successful, they are successful,” he said.
Republicans attack reforms, blame them for rising crime
While the reforms enjoyed broad support across the political spectrum at the time, that bipartisan support has wavered during the recent campaign season.
Campaigning earlier this year for next week’s U.S. Senate election, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy ran a television ad that captured headlines for telling voters, “if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead.”
GOP candidates across the U.S. have used similar language in campaign messaging ahead of next week’s critical midterm elections. The issue of crime is dominating advertising in some of the most competitive Senate races, including those in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada, along with scores of House and governors campaigns such as the one in New York.
Such language has also permeated the early days of Louisiana’s 2023 governor’s race, which to this point has featured one of the state’s most vocal tough-on-crime politicians.
Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry — so far the only major candidate to officially announce a run for the governorship — has vocally criticized 2017’s bipartisan reforms since at least 2018, when he and Kennedy penned an Advocate op-ed calling the reforms “a disaster.”
Landry has since attacked Edwards and his Department of Corrections and Public Safety for the laws, arguing that they have contributed to rising crime. In 2019, Landry backed a political action committee that hammered Edwards on the reforms, saying that they led to “thousands of criminals being released from jail... too quickly.”
Landry took his tough-on-crime message to the legislature this past spring, lobbying for a bill aimed at sending more 17-year-old offenders to adult prisons. And he appeared on a radio show this week to call the 2017 reform package “probably one of the most failed policies the state has ever embarked upon.”
Asked if Landry would seek to roll back elements of those reforms as governor, his campaign strategist referred a reporter to his previous public comments on the policies.
Two other Republicans have signaled they will pursue the governorship in 2023: State Treasurer John Schroder and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. A representative for Schroder’s office declined to comment. A campaign strategist for Nungesser did not immediately return a request for comment.
Edwards said in an interview that he hopes future policy decisions will consider the numbers he has touted on his statewide tour.
“Hopefully...the policies that come later will reflect reality and not a bumper-sticker slogan,” Edwards said in an interview.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.