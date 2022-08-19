The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday said a businessman kicked off this fall's Tangipahoa Parish ballot because the home address he listed on his qualifying papers didn't match that of a homestead exemption in his name should still have a chance to be elected as Hammond's mayor.
Incumbent Mayor Peter Panepinto had challenged Darryl David Smith's candidacy, and lower courts had said an error on Smith's paperwork should keep him off the Nov. 8 ballot. A split court said Friday that Smith can seek to lead the city of 21,000.
“This ruling has upheld the foundation of our democracy, that voters should get to choose their officials,” said Frank DiVittorio, Smith’s attorney.
Smith had been disqualified Aug. 2 because his voter registration card says he lives in Precinct 40, but the parish assessor said he claims a homestead exemption in Precinct 44. Louisiana law says residences and homestead exemptions claimed by candidates must match.
But Smith said the homestead exemption in his name is for a house he used to own with his ex-wife, and that he no longer has a financial stake in the property. Panepinto said neither the assessor nor the parish government were ever notified of this change to the property and that Smith shouldn't be allowed to run.
The disqualification was affirmed the First Circuit Court of Appeal last week. Judges there said that not realizing the homestead exemption existed in a different precinct wasn’t a good enough excuse.
In its ruling, the Supreme Court referred to a separate decision reached Friday as it reversed the disqualification of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, who listed his mother's address on his notice of candidacy rather than his own condominium. Justices voted 4-3 to put Perkins back on the ballot.
The majority said the Legislature was not "demanding perfection" from would-be candidates.
"If allowed to stand, these appellate court decisions would allow a candidate to be disqualified for a simple mistake such as a typographical error in a phone number or email address. The legislature clearly did not intend this result," it wrote. "Furthermore, laws governing disqualification of candidates must be interpreted in a manner that gives the electorate the widest possible set of candidates and those laws must be construed so as to promote rather than defeat candidacy."
In the Hammond case, only one justice voted against Smith.
Smith will now be the only Republican challenger to Panepinto, who is also a Republican. The other two candidates, Johnny Pecoraro and Tracy Washington Wells, are both Democrats.